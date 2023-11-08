Deck the Halls with Chick-fil-A: Celebrate the Holidays with Festive Food, Fashion and Family Entertainment

From seasonal styles to returning menu favorites, memory making is on the calendar

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers. Whether guests want to enjoy classic Christmas treats, show festive flair with limited-time apparel or spend memorable moments together with new games and a film for the whole family, Chick-fil-A is set to spark joy for everyone.

'Tis the Season: Everything You Need for a Chick-fil-A Celebration

"Throughout the holidays, we're going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants," said Dustin Britt, Sr. Director, Brand Strategy, Investment & Entertainment.

A True Taste of the Holidays

Starting Nov. 13, three Peppermint-flavored beverages, including two new coffees, will hit the Chick-fil-A menu nationwide, while supplies last:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake

Back for the 15th year, this minty treat is a fan-favorite. Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, the peppermint-flavored milkshake is made with signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and features chips of peppermint bark for a taste of Christmas tradition in every sip.

New! Peppermint Iced Coffee

The minty pick-me-up features a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee and 2% milk, sweetened with pure cane syrup and peppermint syrup, and served over ice.

New! Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee

This hand-spun treat combines a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup, the signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and crunchy peppermint bark chips.

Under the Tree

To keep the festivities going — and create cozy Chick-fil-A moments all season long — the brand's latest merchandise line has got you covered. Available now, the holiday-inspired collection features 18 clothing items, accessories and Chick-fil-A themed stocking stuffers sold exclusively through shop.chick-fil-a.com .

From a themed sleeping bag, an Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich pillow and a wearable blanket, to in-restaurant exclusive items such as Christmas ornaments and key chains, there are options for everyone. Items range from $20-$80 and will be available while supplies last. Or, if you are unsure what to gift the Chick-fil-A fan in your life, year-round gift cards are always a great option to spread holiday cheer!

The Gift of Together Time

pennycake ® , Chick-fil-A's new original kids-and-family brand, will launch a new collection on Nov. 15 helping guests have fun together anytime, anywhere.

The collection includes a variety of engaging games, puzzles and conversation starters perfect for the whole family spending time together on the road, at home or even in your local Chick-fil-A restaurant during the holidays.

A Special Tradition to Share

Movies often provide memorable moments of connection for families, and the Chick-fil-A annual animated film series, Stories of Evergreen Hills, has become a highly anticipated family tradition for many.

This fifth installment of the series and extended 10-minute film - The Spark Tree – follows beloved main character Sam as she faces her toughest challenge yet in Evergreen Hills. Guests may watch the trailer now at EvergreenHills.com .

To read more about how Chick-fil-A is celebrating the Holiday season, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories .

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews .

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.