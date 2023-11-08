Celebrating the Veterans at Sam The Concrete Man This Veteran's Day

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation honors and celebrates Veteran's Day, Sam The Concrete Man is proud to shout out nine of our Veteran owned and operated franchise locations, and three employees within the corporate team. We are proud to recognize each of these dedicated individuals and we honor them all for their service to the country. Sam The Concrete Man Veteran owned locations: Chattanooga, TN; Denver East, CO; Fayetteville, NC; Montgomery County, MD; New Orleans, LA; North Phoenix, AZ; Phoenix-Tempe, AZ; and Sugar Land, TX. Veterans represented throughout the corporate team: Michelle Stover, Becky Lane, and Ashley Dumler.

Sam The Concrete Man has provided Veterans with the opportunity to leverage their unique skills and work ethic, creating a successful and reliable business that serves local communities. We are committed to supporting Veterans not only today, but year-round to help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. We not only want to celebrate our owners and corporate employees, but all our customers who have also served for the US Armed Forces. Sam The Concrete Man encourages franchise owners to offer a Veteran discount on all concrete services to further thank everyone who has been a part of protecting this country.

From our quality concrete services to supporting our local communities, Sam The Concrete Man remains North Americas #1 residential and commercial concrete company. We want to encourage individuals to consider supporting Veteran-Owned businesses and see for yourself why so many homeowners choose to work with us.

"My husband and I are very fortunate to be business partners with such a great concrete company. We love helping the community and can't wait to see what next year brings!" – Becky and Jeremy Lane, Sam The Concrete Man Denver East.

