Stardock Announces "The Political Machine 2024" - The Definitive Political Strategy Game for Aspiring Presidents

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced the latest iteration of its hit political strategy series, The Political Machine 2024 today. The game, which allows players to simulate a run for the American presidency, features an updated roster of politicians and introduces new gameplay mechanics that reflect the ever-evolving landscape of U.S. politics.

The Political Machine 2024 allows players to step into the shoes of current political figures like Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Ron DeSantis, or create a completely customized candidate with the game's in-depth creation workshop.

Building on the series' robust political simulation model, which has been recognized by major news outlets for its accuracy in predicting previous election outcomes, the 2024 edition adds some much-requested features including:

Primaries: Players can choose to run against other candidates to win their party's nomination for President.

Debates: Candidates will face each other in a simulated debate on the issues of the day.

PACs: Political Action Cards that players can use to bolster their campaign or thwart their opponents.

At its core, The Political Machine 2024 is a sophisticated simulator, where each state's political leanings and issues are meticulously researched and updated to reflect the latest demographic data and current political climate. Players with a deep understanding of the real-world political landscape will discover a game that rewards strategic thinking and political savvy.

"The Political Machine has always been about capturing the spirit and complexity of the American election cycle," said Brad Wardell, Creative Director of Stardock. "With the 2024 edition, we're bringing even more depth to the experience with new features that mirror the real-world tactics used in political campaigns."

Stardock invites players to explore the nuances between candidates within the same party, appreciating the ideological spectrum that differentiates a Democrat like Bernie Sanders from one like Bill Clinton, or a Republican like Ronald Reagan from Mitt Romney.

The Political Machine 2024 is slated for release early next year but is available now for pre-order on Steam and includes a free pre-order bonus, the 'Cabinet of Curiosities' DLC.

