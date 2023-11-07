Partnership Advances Accessibility of Safe Infusion Care

RxToolKit and the NICA Accreditation Program Announce Partnership to Promote Compliance with Infusion Center Standards

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxToolKit, a provider of clinical education and infusion safety software, has partnered with the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) and the NICA Ambulatory Infusion Center of Excellence Accreditation Program to promote the accessibility of safe, high-quality infusion care.

As the industry-leading non-profit association representing ambulatory infusion centers, NICA developed the Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers, which is the foundation for the accreditation program. Designed to advance best practices and consistency in care quality, the program requires organizations to demonstrate the highest level of quality and accountability through compliance with the NICA Standards of Excellence in order to become accredited.

"RxToolKit is proud to be partnering with the NICA Accreditation Program. This collaboration not only encourages infusion center providers to obtain accreditation and provide the highest quality of care for standard compliance," said RxToolKit CEO Bryan Johnson. "It also promotes the standardization of clinical training and provides a trusted medication information resource for this complex setting."

Through RxToolKit's clinical training platform, infusion center teams have access to innovative educational content, infusion-specific continuing education courses, and more to assist practices in standard compliance. RxToolKit's software also provides comprehensive medication information and drug-specific calculators for ease-of-access at the point of care, enhancing safety and clinical competency within the industry.

"The NICA Accreditation Program aims to improve safety and quality of care, promote best practices, and build a network of infusion centers positioned for success. RxToolKit is positioned as a technology leader within the ambulatory infusion center channel, and we look forward to working together to uphold a new level of excellence amongst our peers and competitors," said NICA Accreditation Program Director Edie Gigot, MSN, RN, MBA.

About the National Infusion Center Association

The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to preserve and advance the delivery of provider-administered medications in non-hospital, community-based care settings. NICA's efforts are focused on addressing and overcoming challenges and threats to the sustainability of the most affordable care setting for these specialty medications while reducing disparities in care quality by supporting access to safe, high-quality infusion care. NICA developed the first comprehensive set of standards for the ambulatory infusion setting to be recognized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers were established with the objectives of: reducing disparities in care quality among office-based infusion care settings; supporting infusion providers' efforts to implement best practices; and, providing the basis for regulatory and legislative endeavors that seek to ensure facilities preparing and administering parenteral medications do so in a safe, consistent, and effective manner in accordance with evidence-based standards of care.

For more information about the NICA Accreditation Program or standards, please visit infusioncenteraccreditation.org .

About RxToolKit

RxToolKit is a life-saving training and process improvement solution for infusion medications. Its clinical resources tool, RxWorkFlow, features over 200 drug monographs for chronic care specialty and biologic medications, antibiotics, and vaccines. Each monograph includes instructions for medication preparation and administration, patient education resources, and quick calculators to increase safety. RxELearning, its clinical training platform, offers drug-specific information in a comprehensive, educational format for clinical teams. Course-specific assessments and verification reporting ensure teams are clinically competent and promote error prevention.

For more information, contact marketing@rxtoolkit.com or visit rxtoolkit.com .

