Live Wire Releases "Radiant Silvergun" for Steam (R) on November 3, Allowing Players to Choose between "CLASSIC MODE" and "MODERN MODE"

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Wire Inc., a video game development COMPANY based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it released "Radiant Silvergun" for Steam (R) on November 3, 2023. This game is a complete port from the Xbox Live Arcade version, with new features added to the Steam (R) one.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107930/202310301925/_prw_PI1fl_au2IOj33.jpg

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107930/202310301925/_prw_PI2fl_HOpYgfCE.png

Live Wire made up of members from Japanese game-developing companies such as the former Neverland Co., Ltd., TREASURE Co., Ltd., CAVE Interactive Co., Ltd., and others, has ported several classic shooting games to the latest models. The Steam (R) version of Radiant Silvergun is available on Steam (R) with new functions implemented in addition to the existing functions.

- New functions: "CLASSIC MODE" and "MODERN MODE"

The Steam (R) version has a new feature that allows players to choose between CLASSIC MODE, which allows them to enjoy the view angle of the Sega Saturn version, and MODERN MODE, which allows them to enjoy the view angle of the Xbox Live Arcade version. Players can enjoy it in the mode that they are familiar with.

- Compatible with keyboard operations

In addition to the gamepad operations familiar to home game consoles, the game also supports keyboard operations unique to PCs.

Radiant Silvergun: Steam (R) store

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2450820/Radiant_Silvergun/

Radiant Silvergun for Steam (R) - Announcement Trailer -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQwXm_UVI-Q

- For Media kit, please visit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1T9sbKXCOCyq0OHdy7h8VlVdoR_3FU2wi

About Live Wire

Live Wire Inc. is a 28-member studio based in Tokyo and founded in 2018 by Makoto Takada. It is dedicated to developing and delivering top-quality gaming experiences to a global audience. The company is best known for developing "ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights" ( https://en.enderlilies.com/ ), "9th Sentinel Sisters" ( https://www.live-wire.co.jp/9ss-lp ) and "HARVESTELLA" ( https://harvestella.square-enix-games.com/en-us ).

Official website: https://www.live-wire.co.jp/

View original content:

SOURCE Live Wire Inc.