ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2023 THIRD QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

SEGUIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Highlights for the Quarter
- Eighth consecutive quarterly record for sales and earnings
- Vegetation Management net sales of $246.9 million, up 8.0%
- Industrial Equipment net sales of $172.7 million, up 23.1%
- Income from operations of $49.8 million, (11.9% of net sales), up 38.8%
- Net income of $34.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, up 35.2%
- Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $245.0 million, up 25.0% from full year 2022(1)
- Backlog of $890.9 million, down 2.0% compared to prior year third quarter-end
Results for the Quarter
Record third quarter 2023 net sales of $419.6 million increased 13.8% compared to $368.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin improved in the quarter versus the third quarter of 2022 by $21.8 million or 23.6%. Third quarter net income improved 35.2% to $34.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.8 million, or $2.16 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. The Company's backlog at the end of the third quarter was $890.9 million, virtually unchanged from the end of the second quarter of 2023 but slightly down by 2.0% versus the backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2022, and down 11.5% compared to the Company's backlog at the end of calendar year 2022.
Comments on Results
Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased that our results were in line with our expectations and established new Company records for third quarter sales and earnings. Double digit sales growth of almost 14% was driven primarily by strong demand from governmental agencies and industrial contractors. Following the pattern of the past few quarters, further improvement in supply chain performance supported higher sales, improved operating efficiency, and allowed us to again approach our targeted 12% operating margin level.
"Conditions in our markets remained relatively strong across most customer segments. Third quarter 2023 order bookings were up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased 25% compared to the second quarter of this year. We were especially pleased with the very strong orders received in the UK and Europe across both operating Divisions. In North America, the governmental sector continued to exhibit significant strength, while activity in forestry and tree care declined modestly. The farm and ranch segment declined on a year-over-year basis but recovered very nicely sequentially compared to the weakness we reported in the second quarter as a result of the retail incentive programs we put in place this year.
"We are also pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Royal Truck and Equipment. Royal Truck is a premier producer of specialized highway safety equipment including crash attenuator trucks. This segment has been growing at a very high rate over the past few years, and will continue to benefit from the recent U.S. federal infrastructure bill. Royal Truck has established a strong reputation as an innovative market leader and high-quality producer of products designed to enhance the safety of highway work crews. This business will be integrated with our sweeper and debris collector group that forms a core part of our Industrial Equipment Division. The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive for the balance of 2023.
"Looking ahead, we expect the trends of the past several quarters to continue. Fleet and infrastructure investment by government agencies is likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. While weakness in the farm and ranch segment is expected to persist, we don't anticipate that conditions will further deteriorate in the near term.
"Our strong, high quality order backlog gives us excellent forward visibility. Combined with the health of our markets, this bodes well for our performance for the remainder of this year and for the first several quarters of 2024. We are confident that we can continue to execute our strategy efficiently, and in doing so continue to grow at double digit rates and to further optimize operating margin.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their exceptional dedication as well as our many suppliers, who worked in close coordination with us to achieve these results. I would also like to thank our dealers and customers who have continued to support our company, and our family of well-known brands."
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6789 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Friday, November 10, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (internationally), passcode 1294689.
The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Friday, November 3, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,350 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2023. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, new or unanticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.
(Tables Follow)
# # #
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
September 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 113,534
$ 75,308
Accounts receivable, net
378,107
301,919
Inventories
371,748
362,713
Other current assets
9,976
10,685
Total current assets
873,365
750,625
Rental equipment, net
38,431
33,156
Property, plant and equipment
164,519
153,062
Goodwill
195,863
192,946
Intangible assets
159,884
173,508
Other non-current assets
23,452
24,494
Total assets
$ 1,455,514
$ 1,327,791
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 110,944
$ 100,886
Income taxes payable
13,695
5,218
Accrued liabilities
79,682
71,820
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
15,008
15,010
Total current liabilities
219,329
192,934
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
308,892
348,463
Long-term tax liability
2,634
3,781
Other long-term liabilities
22,171
24,821
Deferred income taxes
14,754
20,761
Total stockholders' equity
887,734
737,031
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,455,514
$ 1,327,791
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Net sales:
Vegetation Management
$ 246,902
$ 228,511
$ 764,683
$ 704,520
Industrial Equipment
172,742
140,282
507,426
422,492
Total net sales
419,644
368,793
1,272,109
1,127,012
Cost of sales
305,501
276,428
927,385
848,289
Gross margin
114,143
92,365
344,724
278,723
27.2 %
25.0 %
27.1 %
24.7 %
Selling, general and administration expense
60,564
52,723
180,090
161,367
Amortization expense
3,826
3,802
11,465
11,481
Income from operations
49,753
35,840
153,169
105,875
11.9 %
9.7 %
12.0 %
9.4 %
Interest expense
(6,729)
(3,734)
(19,506)
(9,570)
Interest income
385
93
1,125
222
Other income (expense)
138
1,413
94
(473)
Income before income taxes
43,547
33,612
134,882
96,054
Provision for income taxes
8,632
7,791
30,244
23,291
Net Income
$ 34,915
$ 25,821
$ 104,638
$ 72,763
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 2.93
$ 2.18
$ 8.78
$ 6.13
Diluted
$ 2.91
$ 2.16
$ 8.73
$ 6.10
Average common shares:
Basic
11,928
11,883
11,916
11,875
Diluted
11,996
11,941
11,983
11,932
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.
Attachment 1 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 2 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").
Attachment 1
Alamo Group Inc.
Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Change due to currency
2023
2022
% change
$
%
Vegetation Management
$ 246,902
$ 228,511
8.0 %
$ 3,918
1.7 %
Industrial Equipment
172,742
140,282
23.1 %
217
0.2 %
Total net sales
$ 419,644
$ 368,793
13.8 %
$ 4,135
1.1 %
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Change due to currency
2023
2022
% change
$
%
Vegetation Management
$ 764,683
$ 704,520
8.5 %
$ (1,600)
(0.2) %
Industrial Equipment
507,426
422,492
20.1 %
(3,047)
(0.7) %
Total net sales
$ 1,272,109
$ 1,127,012
12.9 %
$ (4,647)
(0.4) %
Attachment 2
Alamo Group Inc.
Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash
September 30,
September 30,
Net Change
Current maturities
$ 15,008
$ 15,010
Long-term debt,net of current
308,892
348,463
Total debt
$ 323,900
$ 363,473
Total cash
113,534
75,308
Total Debt Net of Cash
$ 210,366
$ 288,165
$ (77,799)
EBITDA
Nine Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Income from operations
$ 153,169
$ 105,875
$ 195,886
$ 148,592
Depreciation
23,674
21,972
33,114
31,412
Amortization
11,992
11,981
15,955
15,944
EBITDA
$ 188,835
$ 139,828
$ 244,955
$ 195,948
Attachment 3
Alamo Group Inc.
Vegetation Management Division Performance
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Backlog
$ 390,206
$ 544,571
Net Sales
$ 246,902
$ 228,511
764,683
704,520
Income from Operations
30,251
27,130
102,320
78,261
12.3 %
11.9 %
13.4 %
11.1 %
Depreciation
3,915
3,765
11,335
10,718
Amortization
3,038
2,999
9,124
9,188
EBITDA
37,204
33,894
122,779
98,167
15.1 %
14.8 %
16.1 %
13.9 %
Industrial Equipment Division Performance
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Backlog
$ 500,661
$ 364,286
Net Sales
$ 172,742
$ 140,282
507,426
422,492
Income from Operations
19,502
8,710
50,849
27,614
11.3 %
6.2 %
10.0 %
6.5 %
Depreciation
4,230
3,794
12,339
11,254
Amortization
964
969
2,868
2,793
EBITDA
24,696
13,473
66,056
41,661
14.3 %
9.6 %
13.0 %
9.9 %
View original content:
SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.