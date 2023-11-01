Taylor Morrison Joins Elite List of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

Homebuilder recognized for sustainable business practices in inaugural ranking of 300 companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) joins an elite list of just 300 U.S. companies recognized for progress in sustainable business practices with its inclusion on Newsweek's 2024 America's Greenest Companies list. The inaugural list celebrates companies committed to being good stewards of the environment and saving resources for future generations, while setting a benchmark for progress to come.

"As a homebuilder we have one of the most profound opportunities to build a more sustainable future, and we take that responsibility to heart," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "With environmental responsibility top of mind for today's consumers, it's vital that companies answer the call and assess their impact on the world around us. For Taylor Morrison, that means offering communities with exceptional construction standards, energy efficiency and nature-friendly experiences."

Earlier this year, Taylor Morrison released its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report offering transparency to its sustainable business practices and outlining its plans to continue making a future impact. Key environmental strategies and accomplishments over the past year include:

The appointment of Taylor Morrison's first Corporate Director of Sustainability to execute the company's sustainability strategy.

An initial assessment of the company's Scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas inventory , which Taylor Morrison intends to use as a benchmark to refine its long-term carbon reduction strategy, along with its inaugural alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures .

Continuing an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation to promote biodiversity and safeguard natural open spaces across Taylor Morrison communities. Since 2019, the organizations have established 72 Certified Monarch Butterfly Gardens, more than 7,622 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitats ® and 12 Nature Play Spaces™ with more than 100 additional underway.

The introduction of new construction quality standards with the desire to enhance production efficiency, minimize warranty costs and reduce liability.

ESG disclosures aligning with the topics highlighted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) . Taylor Morrison also refers to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas with strong alignment to its policies and operations.

A commitment to selecting sustainable sites for new communities and a land investment strategy that considers environmental impacts , flood risk and drainage, wildlife and biodiversity, water stress, wetland impacts, and wastewater and pollution management.

Taylor Morrison homes carry third-party, industry recognized certifications and standards that provide transparency of performance and quality, including HERS ® Index Score, ENERGY STAR ® appliances, and water fixtures with EPA's WaterSense label.

All Taylor Morrison homes use Moen Eco-Performance showerheads and faucets, which use up to 30 and 45 percent less water, respectively, than the industry standard. In 2022, Moen estimates these products saved 218 million gallons of water and reused over 1,670 pounds of ocean-recycled plastic.

"It's especially meaningful to be recognized for our accomplishments as environmental stewards at such a pivotal time in our sustainability journey," said Taylor Morrison Director of Sustainability Chad Eby. "As Taylor Morrison's first-ever Director of Sustainability, I look forward to working with our teams from coast to coast to evaluate and develop a long-term plan to manage our carbon footprint and advance our sustainability practices."

In partnership with market data research firm Plant-A and leading impact data and analytics provider GIST Impact, Newsweek identified the top 300 companies in the U.S. based on environmental sustainability that have a minimum market capitalization of $5 billion and adhere to the European Union sustainability standard guidelines. The rankings are based on companies' greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, water generation, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

In addition to being named one of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison has earned several additional accolades including U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, America's Most Responsible Companies list by Newsweek, the highest homebuilder ranking on Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for five years, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for eight years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

