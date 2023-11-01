RoseRyan Caps 30 Years in Business with Recognition as Best CPA Firm for Women and Equity Leadership as Well as a Top Workplace

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseRyan, a ZRG company that recently celebrated its 30th year in business, has been named one of the 2023 Best Firms for Women and for Equity Leadership by the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance (AFWA) and Accounting MOVE Project.

The recognition occurred on the heels of RoseRyan being awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor for the ninth consecutive year by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces, due to the finance and accounting consulting firm's collaborative environment, values and ethics, and overall strategic direction.

"Anytime our firm's culture and leadership are recognized, it's gratifying, especially when the need for strong finance and accounting talent is so great for all types of organizations," said Kathy Ryan, Chair of RoseRyan, which she founded in 1993. "We offer a unique environment for finance professionals who love variety and challenges, yet also want balance in their lives."

The Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership list recognizes firms with at least 31 percent women partners and principals; RoseRyan has 57 percent. The Accounting MOVE Project is the only annual benchmarking project that both counts and advocates for women in the profession. Its just released report recognized RoseRyan's commitment to career sustainability, through skill-building opportunities and cross-functional experiences, along with increasing accessibility to leadership. RoseRyan "is showing how to create a firm of the future," the organization reported.

"When options abound, women want to work for firms that appreciate their talents and give them opportunities to advance at a pace that fits with the rest of their lives," said Cindy Stanley, Executive Director of the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance. "That's why programs like the Accounting MOVE Project are so important to identify firms that have a history of women in leadership and offer flexible career options."

Founded in 1993, RoseRyan is a ZRG company that offers tailored advisory expertise out of Silicon Valley. We help solve evolving companies' finance and accounting challenges so they can take their businesses to the next level. Our deeply experienced and innovative consulting professionals integrate seamlessly with your team to bridge the gaps and unlock the potential in your organization. For more information, visit www.roseryan.com.

