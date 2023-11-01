Kia America Posts Highest October Sales in Company History.

October marks Kia's 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth

Sales of the all-electric EV6 up 30-percent year-over-year; sales of Kia's entire lineup of EV models increased 83-percent year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America, continuing its streak of year-over-year growth for 15 consecutive months, achieved an all-time high October sales record with 59,164 units sold, despite a decrease in business days compared to the previous year. Kia's EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83-percent, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record, surging by 30-percent compared to the same month the previous year.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, commented, "Kia's ability to consistently increase year-over-year monthly sales for 15 months in a row is a testament to our ability to provide consumers with a world-class lineup that caters not only to sedans and SUVs but also electric models. The upcoming 2024 EV9, set for release soon, has already garnered significant consumer interest with pre-orders, establishing its presence in the competitive electric SUV segment from the start." He added, "We anticipate surpassing our 2022 full-year sales by mid-November, putting us on track to achieve a record-breaking annual sales performance for 2023."

In October, six models, including Carnival (+172-percent); Rio (+44-percent); EV6 (+30-percent); K5 (+7-percent); Forte (+5-percent) and Telluride (+4-percent), recorded increased sales compared to the same month the previous year. Carnival and EV6, in particular achieved their highest October sales records and Kia's SUV lineup accounted for 71-percent of October sales, leading the way in overall sales.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

A new creative campaign formost-awarded vehicle ever, the Telluride SUV, debuted during the opening game of the 2023-2024 NBA season. The 30-second spot " Loose Ball ," developed by Kia's newest technology and creative partner Opus, features Golden State Warriors power forwardand his daughter, Olive.has been the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA for 16 years

Kia America announced that its electric vehicle customers 1 will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico . Starting from Q4 2024, Kia plans to build the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port into new electric vehicles sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to enable EV owners to use a significantly greater number of high-speed chargers than currently available to them. Further, the company expects to make available *CCS1-to-NACS (Combined Charging System) 2 adapters to enable nearly all Kia EVs 1 to charge on Tesla's network. Adapters are expected to be made available through Kia dealers starting in Q1 2025







The forthcoming Kia EV9 three-row SUV was rated an EPA-estimated 304 milesin the Light Long Range RWD trim, besting an internal AER target of 300 miles. All five EV9 variants were rated higher than initial target estimates. Customers can make a reservation requestfor an EV9 throughat www.kia. com

The 2024 Kia Seltos SX was named the winner of the 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge by Cars.com, where it beat five other popular subcompact SUVs priced around $30,000 . The Seltos SX stood out among the pack with its zippy performance and received praise for its upscale interior and features that weren't found in the other challengers



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 1,542 1,186 16,340 18,750 Rio 2,544 1,767 23,740 22,047 Forte 9,393 8,942 104,528 91,006 K5 5,200 4,863 54,794 58,426 Stinger 49 430 5,421 7,073 Soul 4,192 4,782 54,263 49,227 Niro 2,408 3,166 31,493 21,877 Seltos 4,355 4,473 51,414 36,655 Sportage 11,053 11,877 118,637 101,616 Sorento 6,388 7,320 74,014 71,920 Telluride 8,533 8,179 92,514 80,475 Carnival 3,507 1,291 36,680 17,351 Total 59,164 58,276 663,838 576,424

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Excludes 2015-2019 MY Soul EV - CHAdeMO.

2 Additional cost may apply.

3 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

4 Reservation requests available on a limited-time, first-come, first-served, while supplies last basis. You are not actually ordering, purchasing, or leasing an EV9. Subject to dealer participation. Quantities limited. Terms and conditions apply.

