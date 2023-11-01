2024 HOME DESIGN/BUILDING FORECAST - RENOVATIONS, SUSTAINABILITY, AI-DRIVEN TECHNOLOGY, PICKLEBALL TOP INFLUENCERS

New House Plan Construction Will Continue to Surge – Exurbs Home Building Accelerating

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plan Collection, the pioneer of online home design plans, announces its annual home design and building predictions and trend report. Home renovations, sustainability, and AI-driven home technology advances are leading trends in 2024. With 8% mortgage rates and inflated home prices, it's no surprise many homeowners are choosing to stay put, optimize square footage and add onto their existing homes in 2024. Trends include building ADUs aka "guest houses," innovative backyard pickleball courts and elevated outdoor living spaces.

Home renovations, sustainability, AI-driven home technology advances and new house construction lead trends in 2024.

When renovation isn't an option, many are choosing new house plan construction due to the lack of inventory. According to MarketWatch, in September, "U.S. new-home sales just 'defied gravity,' surging to highest level since February 2022."

"For new construction and floor plan renovations inquiries have been climbing, and we predict it will continue in 2024 as more homeowners are reassessing their current space or unable to find an existing home to purchase," says The Plan Collection's Home Design Expert Laurel Vernazza.

Top 2024 house design and building trends include:

AI and Sustainability

Smart Homes Get Smarter with AI – Alexa, Siri and Google already run millions of homes. In 2024, remote access and the "Internet of Things" (IoT) will evolve into an AI-powered home automation system using tools like ChatGPT to make homes EVEN smarter. Heating and cooling, electricity, security systems, etc., will all have a mind of their own – the new technology will know the home better than the homeowner. The increased automation will also further reduce energy use.





Sustainability and Locally Sourced Materials - Consumers will continue to make more sustainable decisions and support local businesses. The carbon footprint of purchased home renovation and construction materials is especially influential amongst Millennials and Gen Z.

Renovation Trends Led by Efficiency and Space Optimization

Triangle Kitchen Design Comeback – For homeowners opting to renovate in 2024,



– For homeowners opting to renovate in 2024, kitchen design will be less about excessive island size and more about floor plan efficiency. While not a new concept, the kitchen triangle design is making a comeback since it maximizes productivity, comfort and safety. Practical kitchen islands incorporated with the triangle design are optimized for seating and prep work rather than as an oversized visual statement.

Optimizing Existing Outdoor Space - For homeowners needing more space and unable to move in 2024, - For homeowners needing more space and unable to move in 2024, remodeling existing square footage indoors and outdoors is more cost-effective than adding on to a home. One new trend is the addition of a Backyard Pickleball Court. This new sports sensation will continue to increase in 2024, and homeowners will find a way to install their own pickleball court either in the backyard or more economically on the driveway.

Home Additions

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) – Given moving restraints, 2024 will see increased ADU home additions. ADUs are also known as guest houses, Jan 2023 , The Plan Collection's year-over-year evaluation revealed a 43% growth of online interest in garages with an apartment.



– Given moving restraints, 2024 will see increased ADU home additions. ADUs are also known as guest houses, garage apartments , granny flats, casitas, backyard bungalows or carriage houses. Designed with a bath and kitchenette, ADUs were traditionally built for additional family and guest housing. Recent zoning approvals allow the space to be used as rentable square footage for Airbnb or tenants. In, The Plan Collection's year-over-year evaluation revealed a 43% growth of online interest in garages with an apartment.

Going Up With Elevated Outdoor Living – For homeowners looking to expand outdoor living with limited footprint options, architects and designers are going up in 2024 to create new, raised outdoor spaces such as a second-floor deck, balcony or rooftop lounge.

New Construction Expands Beyond Suburbs

Exurb Migration Accelerates – With low inventory and high home prices in the suburbs, prospective buyers are increasingly considering new home construction in the exurbs. The WFH office model makes it especially appealing to Millennials and Gen Z families as they can choose newer home styles and – With low inventory and high home prices in the suburbs, prospective buyers are increasingly considering new home construction in the exurbs. The WFH office model makes it especially appealing to Millennials and Gen Z families as they can choose newer home styles and larger floor plans while maximizing their budget.

Photos are available here.

ABOUT THE PLAN COLLECTION

The Plan Collection offers over 20,000 affordable house plans developed by the nation's most talented architects and designers. Through the use of pre-drawn yet customizable plans, both builders and those looking to build can develop their dream homes at a lower cost. In addition to the wide selection of available plans, the site offers detailed how-to articles and knowledgeable customer service representatives to help visitors find swift answers to their questions. For more information, visit https://www.theplancollection.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Prah

Paramount Public Relations

jessica@paramountpr.com

312-953-3257

View original content:

SOURCE The Plan Collection