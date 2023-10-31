National Science Foundation's National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics Funds over $7.5 Million in National Secure Data Service Demonstration Projects

The pilot projects are awarded through America's Datahub Consortium

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the National Science Foundation's (NSF) National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) continues to fund the National Secure Data Service Demonstration (NSDS-D) Project. A future National Secure Data Service (NSDS) would provide a platform of shared services to streamline and innovate data access, data linkage, and privacy-protections to support expanded data use. Collaboration with all levels of government — including federal, state, local, and tribal governments — as well as non-government stakeholders is critical in developing this data ecosystem. The ultimate goal of an NSDS is to support decision-making through the use of data, with particular emphasis on decisions about public programs and policies.

ADC logo (PRNewswire)

NCSES is utilizing the America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) to award NSDS-D pilot projects. After a competitive project evaluation process, a variety of organizations were chosen, including three (3) non-traditional organizations, ones that do not typically work with NSF or NCSES. We are pleased to announce the latest projects and awardees:

"The NSDS Demonstration project enters an exciting phase with these awards. The breadth and depth of subject matter expertise our awardees bring will allow us to further explore potential shared services for a National Secure Data Service", says Dr. Heather Madray, Program Director for Data Access, Confidentiality, and Quality Assessment from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics within the National Science Foundation.

The NCSES, NSF, and ADC extend their gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions. These and future NSDS-D Projects have the potential to make a significant impact on data privacy and protection, ensuring the responsible and ethical use of data for the benefit of the American public.

For more information and details on each project, please visit the ADC Project Awards page.

About America's DataHub Consortium

America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) is a public-private partnership that brings together experts from government, industry, and academia to collaboratively research and solve our nation's toughest challenges. ADC utilizes a fast, flexible, and scalable acquisition process to address emerging challenges.

ADC also offers its members streamlined access to federal government funding and the opportunity to take on critical evidence building challenges. In addition, members can research and locate other companies for potential project collaboration. For more information, visit americasdatahub.org. ADC is managed by Advanced Technology International.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE America's DataHub Consortium (ADC)