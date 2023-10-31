2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Is A Blackout Standout

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's popular Palisade flagship SUV has added a new Calligraphy Night Edition to its 2024 lineup. The Calligraphy Night builds on the Palisade's successful range-topping Calligraphy model with a luxurious blackout theme for a uniquely sophisticated appeal. The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, which includes standard all-wheel drive, is available at Hyundai dealers now, starting at $54,935, including destination charges.

2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition adds the following content to the Calligraphy model:

Mechanical Features

HTRAC® AWD

Downhill Brake Control

SNOW mode, TOW mode

AWD Lock

Exterior Features

Dark-tinted chrome radiator grille

Dark-tinted chrome rear bumper garnish

Dark-tinted rear H-logo

Dark-tinted rear PALISADE emblem

Gloss-black lower front and rear fascia

20-inch black-liquid wheels

Black roof rails

Dark-tinted chrome door side moldings

Bodycolor door handles

Dark-tinted HTRAC® liftgate badge

Exterior Color Availability

Abyss Black

Hyper White

Interior Features

Dark aluminum upper console trim (replaces Nappa Leather seating surfaces on Calligraphy model)

Available exclusively with black interior

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America