Strike out Vibration with Crescent's New Line of Hammers

Our revolutionary VibeGuard™ technology in our hammer handles make these hammers the best-in-class at vibration reduction.
SPARKS, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you are on the jobsite, efficiency and safety are key to a successful job. Tradesmen are swinging hammers hundreds of times a week, which can cause long-term side effects and decrease overall productivity on the jobsite. That is why Crescent Tools created VibeGuard™, a revolutionary vibration-reducing technology for their new line of high-quality hammers.
These hammers were designed for real world applications to increase productivity, survive tough conditions, and protect users from the side effects of long-term use. "Fatigue from using non-vibration resistant hammers is the top issue professionals see on jobsites with their current hammers," notes Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "No matter what type of trade you work in, a hammer is one of the most common tools in your bag. Since 1907, Crescent Tools has focused on providing tools that increase efficiency and usefulness."
From general purpose and framing to specialty, the new line has a hammer for every purpose. Made of top-of-the-line, proprietary materials, with unique features including a larger strike face and textured grips, these hammers will easily become a favorite on the jobsite. The new VibeGuard™ technology reduces vibrations by 70% and the optimized strike face provides a 15% larger sweet spot to prevent missed hits. With additional features like the textured fawns foot grip and a Permabond Handle Connection on the fiberglass hammers, the new line of Crescent hammers were made with comfort, productivity, and consistent heavy-duty use in mind.
The hammer line includes over ten categories, including the following:
Steel General Purpose Hammers
16 oz. VibeGuard™ Steep RIP Hammer
CHSGP16
20 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel RIP Hammer
CHSGP20
Steel Framing Hammers
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled
CHSFRM22
28 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled
CHSFRM28
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Smooth
CHSFRS22
Steel Demo Hammers
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Demo Hammer, Milled
CHSDEM22
Fiberglass General Purpose Hammers
16 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer
CHFGP16
20 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer
CHFGP20
Wood Framing Hammers
22 oz. Wood Framing Hammer, Milled
CHFRAM22
Axes and Hatchets
14" Fiberglass Camper's Hatchet
CFHATCH20
16" Steel Camper's Hatchet
CSHATCH16
26" Fiberglass Axe
CFAXE26
Steel Brick Hammers
15 oz. Steel Brick Hammer
CHSBK15
24 oz. Steel Brick Hammer
CHSBK24
Specialty Hammers
Shingler Hammer
CHSRFG28
Drywall Hammer
CHSDRWL11
Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammers
2.5 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
CHFBS40
4 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
CHFBS64
Fiberglass Engineer Hammers
2.5 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer
CHFENG40
4 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer
CHFENG64
Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
2 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
CHFRDL32
3 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
CHFDRL48
Wood Ball Peen Hammers
16 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
CHWBP16
24 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
CHWBP24
32 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
CHWBP32
Built with revolutionary technology, Crescent Tools has a hammer for every tradesman, no matter how tough the job. Find your next hammer at The Home Depot, or your closest hardware or industrial supply store.
To learn more about the full line of hammers, visit https://www.crescenttool.com/tools/featured-tools/hammers
