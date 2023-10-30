LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.24 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.85 million1, or $0.111 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total deposits grew $6.9 million, or 2.66% annualized during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total deposits grew $95.0 million, or 13.42% annualized, including $17.6 million in growth in noninterest-bearing deposit, representing 12.23% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $398.6 million, or 37.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared with $378.7 million, or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.
- Total loans grew $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing a 3.84% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial loan activity. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total loans grew $51.0 million or 7.35% annualized.
- Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin expanded slightly from 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average yield on loans outpacing the increase in cost of funds.
- The Company recorded a $349 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, determined in accordance with the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
- On October 13, 2023, the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners") announced the receipt of FDIC and state regulatory approvals for the pending merger of equals, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other customary closing conditions.
"This quarter's core results demonstrate progress in our efforts to position the Company in response to the external environment for continued growth and performance, including stabilization in net interest margin and excellent credit quality," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With the anticipated closing of the merger with Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter, we continue to place an emphasis on initiatives to support a strong balance sheet and core earnings as our teams seek to provide clients with the highest level of service to meet their needs."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.4 million compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin for the current quarter was primarily due to the higher average yield on interest earning assets, which outpaced the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The overall yield and rate increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 13 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 13 basis points to 5.33% during the third quarter. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 6 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.35%.
The Company's core deposit generation strategies continue to yield positive results, including 88 net new checking accounts opened during the third quarter of 2023 for a total of $17.5 million in new deposits. Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 73 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are generally expected to fund over the course of the fourth quarter.
Noninterest income remained consistent quarter over quarter at $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $886 thousand in income for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in gain on sale of loans, offset by a gain related to the settlement of a legal matter.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.0 million compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners of $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $284 thousand to $7.2 million1 in the third quarter, impacted primarily by a decrease in recognized external fraud losses.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.04 billion and $969.0 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
Total loans increased $9.4 million from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023, or 3.84% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $565 thousand with an average outstanding balance of $306 thousand.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023, while increasing compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022. In addition to loan growth, this change was primarily a result of the Company decreasing alternative funding by approximately $45.0 million in the third quarter.
Deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $1.042 billion, an increase of $6.9 million compared to $1.035 billion at June 30, 2023. Average deposits decreased by $12.2 million during the current quarter, driven by a $33.8 million decrease in average time deposits from $299.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $265.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, as the Company allowed certain higher cost deposits to mature. This decline was offset by increases in average interest-bearing demand and money market deposits as average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat.
Shareholders' equity decreased slightly from $142.5 million at June 30, 2023 to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million increase in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment.
Asset Quality
In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $349 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $493 thousand in the second quarter. The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $3.0 million, representing 0.24% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million. Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans.
The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 336.85% at September 30, 2023, compared to 358.12% at June 30, 2023.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 12.88% and 12.29%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.58%1 at September 30, 2023.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 5,447
$ 4,736
$ 4,545
$ 4,209
$ 8,711
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
62,532
118,438
47,190
25,802
66,085
Cash and cash equivalents
67,979
123,174
51,735
30,011
74,796
Certificates of deposit with other banks
249
498
745
5,623
8,358
Securities available for sale, at fair value
78,779
83,620
86,804
78,813
78,698
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit
37,266
38,220
38,986
31,822
32,571
Loans receivable, gross
978,912
969,533
945,371
927,871
863,969
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(9,964)
(10,228)
(10,526)
(4,666)
(4,569)
Loans receivable, net
968,948
959,305
934,845
923,205
859,400
Investments in restricted bank stock
3,107
5,544
4,134
3,377
3,327
Premises and equipment, net
6,414
6,292
6,497
6,743
9,087
Right-of-use asset – premises
9,727
9,896
10,058
10,219
8,920
Bank-owned life insurance
24,732
24,554
24,384
19,244
19,127
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,715
36,774
36,833
36,894
36,955
Deferred tax asset
6,880
6,571
6,749
5,619
6,378
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
14,899
14,024
12,188
12,084
7,256
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 210,404
$ 240,729
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
Interest bearing
831,368
794,113
780,003
753,999
766,853
Total deposits
1,041,772
1,034,842
984,498
946,772
951,710
Other Borrowings
15,000
74,899
31,250
20,938
—
Subordinated Debt
40,354
40,398
40,441
40,484
40,526
Operating Lease Liabilities
9,728
9,896
10,058
10,219
8,921
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
7,490
5,985
6,130
6,688
6,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,114,344
1,166,020
1,072,377
1,025,101
1,007,931
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
162
162
250
149
149
Surplus
127,856
127,818
127,659
117,709
117,698
Retained earnings
19,062
19,039
18,911
27,100
27,525
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,729)
(4,567)
(5,239)
(6,405)
(8,430)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
141,351
142,452
141,581
138,553
136,942
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
Common shares outstanding
16,235,871
16,228,440
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 13,068
$ 12,499
$ 9,410
$ 37,330
$ 25,287
Other
1,710
1,827
1,170
4,765
2,771
Total interest and dividend income
14,778
14,326
10,580
42,095
28,058
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,434
5,242
1,389
15,193
2,872
Other Borrowings
550
558
82
1,196
106
Subordinated Debt
442
437
439
1,311
1,080
Total interest expense
6,426
6,237
1,910
17,700
4,058
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)
8,352
8,089
8,670
24,395
24,000
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(349)
(493)
515
(549)
1,190
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)
8,701
8,582
8,155
24,944
22,810
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
198
197
216
593
644
Bank-owned life insurance
177
170
156
488
381
Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities
—
—
—
(2,370)
13
Gain on sale of loans
—
296
420
296
753
Other
505
223
249
905
658
Total noninterest income
880
886
1,041
(88)
2,449
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,193
4,037
4,234
12,350
11,612
Occupancy
701
696
596
2,104
1,503
Equipment and data processing
934
893
666
2,519
1,858
Professional fees
363
418
330
1,162
865
FDIC insurance
276
184
141
619
483
Bank Shares Tax
278
278
201
834
585
Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
—
1,679
—
Other
472
995
877
2,280
2,481
Total noninterest expense
7,994
7,816
7,045
23,547
19,387
Income before income tax expense
1,587
1,652
2,151
1,309
5,872
Income tax expense
347
305
379
276
970
NET INCOME
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.17
$ 0.06
$ 0.49
EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.17
$ 0.06
$ 0.48
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
16,235,144
16,228,069
10,590,079
15,984,151
10,087,341
DILUTED
16,235,144
16,228,069
10,590,079
15,984,151
10,136,457
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Operating Highlights
Net Income
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
Net Interest Income
8,352
8,089
8,670
24,395
24,000
(Credit to) provision for Credit Losses
(349)
(493)
515
(549)
1,190
Non-Interest Income
880
886
1,041
(88)
2,449
Non-Interest Expense
7,994
7,816
7,045
23,547
19,387
Earnings per Share, Basic
0.08
0.08
0.17
0.06
0.49
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.11
0.10
0.17
0.26
0.48
Earnings per Share, Diluted
0.08
0.08
0.17
0.06
0.48
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.11
0.10
0.17
0.26
0.48
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
2.89 %
2.81 %
3.51 %
2.88 %
3.40 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.39 %
0.43 %
0.65 %
0.11 %
0.63 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.59 %
0.51 %
0.65 %
0.46 %
0.63 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
3.46 %
3.81 %
6.48 %
0.98 %
7.68 %
Adjusted ROE2
5.17 %
4.51 %
6.48 %
4.00 %
7.66 %
Efficiency Ratio
86.59 %
87.09 %
72.55 %
96.87 %
73.30 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
78.17 %
83.58 %
72.55 %
81.97 %
73.34 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.38 %
-0.01 %
0.32 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.54 %
2.52 %
2.60 %
2.56 %
2.51 %
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
Loans Receivable, Net
968,948
959,305
934,845
923,205
859,400
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
210,404
240,729
204,495
192,773
184,857
Interest-bearing Deposits
831,368
794,113
780,003
753,999
766,853
Total Deposits
1,041,772
1,034,842
984,498
946,772
951,710
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
12.92 %
12.88 %
13.53 %
12.89 %
11.55 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.37 %
12.29 %
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.37 %
12.29 %
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
Leverage Ratio1
10.71 %
10.41 %
10.78 %
10.93 %
9.74 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
8.58 %
8.31 %
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 6.44
$ 6.51
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 2,958
$ 2,856
$ 2,398
$ 2,500
$ 1,979
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.24 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.17 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.30 %
0.29 %
0.25 %
0.27 %
0.23 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
$ 9,964
$ 10,228
$ 10,526
$ 4,666
$ 4,569
ACLL to Total Loans
1.02 %
1.05 %
1.11 %
0.50 %
0.53 %
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
336.85 %
358.12 %
438.95 %
186.64 %
230.87 %
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$ (12)
$ (97)
$ (2)
$ (60)
$ (164)
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 55,514
$ 577
4.12 %
$ 30,630
$ 157
2.03 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
82,499
833
4.01 %
86,330
745
3.42 %
Tax-Exempt
38,589
378
3.89 %
39,258
339
3.43 %
Total Securities
121,088
1,211
3.97 %
125,588
1,084
3.42 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
176,602
1,788
4.02 %
156,218
1,241
3.15 %
Total Loans (3)
971,877
13,068
5.33 %
824,309
9,410
4.53 %
Total Earning Assets
1,148,479
14,856
5.13 %
980,527
10,651
4.31 %
Other Assets
97,995
93,116
Total Assets
$ 1,246,474
$ 1,073,643
Interest bearing demand
$ 254,725
$ 1,490
2.32 %
$ 278,637
$ 400
0.57 %
Money market demand
254,849
1,827
2.84 %
244,107
568
0.92 %
Time deposits
265,573
2,117
3.16 %
205,792
421
0.81 %
Total Borrowings
102,669
992
3.83 %
52,562
521
3.93 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
877,816
6,426
2.90 %
781,098
1,910
0.97 %
Non Int. Bearing Deposits
209,054
170,863
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,086,870
$ 6,426
2.35 %
$ 951,961
$ 1,910
0.80 %
Other Liabilities
17,230
13,243
Total Liabilities
$ 1,104,100
$ 965,204
Shareholders' Equity
$ 142,374
$ 108,439
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,246,474
$ 1,073,643
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,430
2.23 %
8,741
3.34 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(78)
(71)
Net Interest Income
$ 8,352
$ 8,670
Net Interest Margin
2.89 %
3.51 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 55,514
$ 577
4.12 %
$ 66,149
$ 708
4.29 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
82,499
833
4.01 %
86,366
822
3.82 %
Tax-Exempt
38,589
378
3.89 %
39,139
378
3.87 %
Total Securities
121,088
1,211
3.97 %
125,505
1,200
3.84 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
176,602
1,788
4.02 %
191,654
1,908
3.99 %
Total Loans (3)
971,877
13,068
5.33 %
963,824
12,499
5.20 %
Total Earning Assets
1,148,479
14,856
5.13 %
1,155,478
14,407
5.00 %
Other Assets
97,995
95,531
Total Assets
$ 1,246,474
$ 1,251,009
Interest bearing demand
$ 254,725
$ 1,490
2.32 %
$ 243,539
$ 1,261
2.08 %
Money market demand
254,849
1,827
2.84 %
244,355
1,589
2.61 %
Time deposits
265,573
2,117
3.16 %
299,398
2,392
3.20 %
Total Borrowings
102,669
992
3.83 %
95,792
995
4.17 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
877,816
6,426
2.90 %
883,084
6,237
2.83 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
209,054
209,072
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,086,870
$ 6,426
2.35 %
$ 1,092,156
$ 6,237
2.29 %
Other Liabilities
17,230
17,073
Total Liabilities
$ 1,104,100
$ 1,109,229
Shareholders' Equity
$ 142,374
$ 141,780
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,246,474
$ 1,251,009
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,430
2.23 %
8,170
2.17 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(78)
(81)
Net Interest Income
$ 8,352
$ 8,089
Net Interest Margin
2.89 %
2.81 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 51,547
$ 1,561
4.05 %
$ 50,254
$ 306
0.81 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
83,343
2,309
3.70 %
86,590
1,608
2.48 %
Tax-Exempt
38,617
1,133
3.92 %
41,438
1,085
3.50 %
Total Securities
121,960
3,442
3.77 %
128,028
2,693
2.81 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
173,507
5,003
3.86 %
178,282
2,999
2.25 %
Total Loans (3)
958,839
37,330
5.21 %
765,267
25,287
4.42 %
Total Earning Assets
1,132,346
42,333
5.00 %
943,549
28,286
4.01 %
Other Assets
95,406
90,970
Total Assets
$ 1,227,752
$ 1,034,519
Interest bearing demand
$ 251,058
$ 3,938
2.10 %
$ 269,282
$ 905
0.45 %
Money market demand
248,921
4,766
2.56 %
228,105
945
0.55 %
Time deposits
283,851
6,489
3.06 %
203,947
1,022
0.67 %
Total Borrowings
81,873
2,507
4.09 %
84,382
1,186
1.88 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
865,703
17,700
2.73 %
785,716
4,058
0.69 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
203,415
151,941
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,069,118
$ 17,700
2.21 %
$ 937,657
$ 4,058
0.58 %
Other Liabilities
17,033
11,517
Total Liabilities
$ 1,086,151
$ 949,174
Shareholders' Equity
$ 141,601
$ 85,345
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,227,752
$ 1,034,519
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
24,633
2.27 %
24,228
3.32 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(238)
(228)
Net Interest Income
$ 24,395
$ 24,000
Net Interest Margin
2.88 %
3.40 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Agriculture and farmland loans
$ 50,584
$ 50,552
$ 53,301
$ 55,746
$ 53,570
Construction loans
65,836
75,628
67,934
57,713
49,311
Commercial & industrial loans
115,572
104,869
99,356
104,755
98,475
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
111,853
113,254
111,461
105,390
95,537
Owner occupied
161,751
154,520
151,407
139,554
114,863
Non-owner occupied
256,522
254,691
249,638
245,274
233,887
Residential real estate loans
First liens
172,481
170,271
166,478
168,084
166,388
Second liens and lines of credit
27,870
30,148
30,720
35,576
34,620
Consumer and other loans
11,869
11,308
10,472
10,057
11,929
Municipal loans
4,137
3,929
4,292
5,466
5,404
978,475
969,170
945,059
927,615
863,984
Deferred costs (fees)
437
363
312
256
(15)
Total loans receivable
$ 978,912
$ 969,533
$ 945,371
$ 927,871
$ 863,969
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
September 30, 2023
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
U.S. government agency securities
$ 2,000
$ (18)
$ 1,982
Small Business Administration loan pools
693
(14)
679
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
45,614
(5,935)
39,679
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
40,987
(4,548)
36,439
$ 89,294
$ (10,515)
$ 78,779
Amortized
Net
Fair
Allowance
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,963)
$ 13,037
$ 512
Structured mortgage-backed securities
22,778
(1,227)
21,551
-
$ 37,778
$ (3,190)
$ 34,588
$ 512
December 31, 2022
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
Small Business Administration loan pools
$ 858
$ (15)
$ 843
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
44,189
(4,020)
40,169
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
41,873
(4,072)
37,801
$ 86,920
$ (8,107)
$ 78,813
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 14,993
$ (994)
$ 13,999
Structured mortgage-backed securities
16,829
(748)
16,081
$ 31,822
$ (1,742)
$ 30,080
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 210,404
$ 240,729
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
Demand, interest-bearing
273,673
237,114
250,944
254,478
305,934
Money market and savings
258,334
254,632
241,858
228,048
266,743
Time deposits, $250 and over
51,563
57,194
51,855
46,116
39,123
Time deposits, other
247,798
245,173
235,346
225,357
155,053
$ 1,041,772
$ 1,034,842
$ 984,498
$ 946,772
$ 951,710
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 209,054
$ 209,072
$ 192,135
$ 199,556
$ 170,863
Demand, interest-bearing
254,725
243,539
251,103
278,816
278,637
Money market and savings
254,849
244,355
245,563
245,154
244,107
Time deposits
265,573
299,398
290,605
211,090
205,792
$ 984,201
$ 996,364
$ 979,406
$ 934,616
$ 899,399
Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Net income
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
Average assets
1,246,474
1,251,009
1,073,643
1,227,752
1,034,519
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.39 %
0.43 %
0.65 %
0.11 %
0.63 %
Net income
1,240
1,347
1,772
1,033
4,902
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
-
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
-
1,679
-
Tax effect at 21%
(163)
(66)
-
(353)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,854
1,596
1,772
4,231
4,892
Average assets
1,246,474
1,251,009
1,073,643
1,227,752
1,034,519
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.59 %
0.51 %
0.65 %
0.46 %
0.63 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Net income
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
Average shareholders' equity
142,374
141,780
108,439
141,601
85,345
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
3.46 %
3.81 %
6.48 %
0.98 %
7.68 %
Net income
1,240
1,347
1,772
1,033
4,902
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
-
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
-
1,679
-
Tax effect at 21%
(163)
(66)
-
(353)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,854
1,596
1,772
4,231
4,892
Average shareholders' equity
142,374
141,780
108,439
141,601
85,345
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
5.17 %
4.51 %
6.48 %
4.00 %
7.66 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
86.59 %
87.09 %
72.55 %
96.87 %
73.30 %
Net interest income
$ 8,352
$ 8,089
$ 8,670
$ 24,395
$ 24,000
Noninterest income
880
886
1,041
(88)
2,449
Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
(2,370)
13
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
9,232
8,975
9,711
26,677
26,436
Total noninterest expense
7,994
7,816
7,045
23,547
19,387
Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
-
1,679
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
7,217
7,501
7,045
21,868
19,387
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
78.17 %
83.58 %
72.55 %
81.97 %
73.34 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.17
$ 0.06
$ 0.49
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.17
$ 0.06
$ 0.48
Net Income
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
-
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
-
1,679
-
Tax effect at 21%
(163)
(66)
-
(353)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,854
1,596
1,772
4,231
4,892
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.11
$ 0.10
$ 0.17
$ 0.26
$ 0.48
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.11
$ 0.10
$ 0.17
$ 0.26
$ 0.48
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 141,351
$ 142,452
$ 141,581
$ 138,553
$ 136,942
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(873)
(932)
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 104,636
$ 105,678
$ 104,748
$ 101,659
$ 99,987
Common shares outstanding
16,235,871
16,228,440
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
Book value per common share
$ 8.71
$ 8.78
$ 8.73
$ 9.27
$ 9.17
Tangible book value per common share
$ 6.44
$ 6.51
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(873)
(932)
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,218,980
$ 1,271,698
$ 1,177,125
$ 1,126,760
$ 1,107,918
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.58 %
8.31 %
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Net Income (Loss) - GAAP
$ 1,240
$ 1,347
$ 1,772
$ 1,033
$ 4,902
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
-
-
-
2,370
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
777
315
-
1,679
-
Tax effect at 21%
(163)
(66)
-
(353)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,854
1,596
1,772
4,231
4,892
Income tax expense
347
305
379
276
970
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(349)
(493)
515
(549)
1,190
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
163
66
-
851
(3)
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,015
$ 1,474
$ 2,666
$ 4,809
$ 7,049
