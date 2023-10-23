Brightway Insurance Ranks Third on Yahoo! List of Top 20 Affordable Franchises with High Profits

Insurance Agency Distributor Tops in Insurance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the American economy striving to grow stronger as 2023 begins to wind down, one national insurance agency distributor is among those leading the surge according to a new list by Yahoo! Finance.

Brightway Insurance ranked third on Yahoo! Finance affordable and profitable list. (PRNewswire)

Brightway Insurance is now ranked the country's third most affordable franchise, generating the highest profits.

After surpassing more than a billion dollars in written premiums at the beginning of the year, Brightway Insurance is now ranked the country's third most affordable franchise, generating the highest profits.

The Yahoo Finance rankings, showcasing America's top low-cost franchise options with the best returns, place Brightway Insurance third overall and tops among its competitors.

"Being able to provide a blueprint of how to successfully start and run a business is something that has made what we offer so attractive," said Rick Fox, Brightway Insurance Chief Revenue Officer. "We are working in a tough insurance market right now. If someone is considering opening their own agency, it's never been harder to do that all on your own. However, our business model gives front-end and back-end support for all of our agencies allowing them to concentrate on selling. It truly seems to make all the difference."

For more than 16 years, Brightway Insurance has been playing a pivotal role in the insurance agency distribution market with the launch of more than 350 franchises in 35 states. In just the past three years, Brightway Insurance has seen more than 60 percent growth in agency ownership across the country.

The Yahoo! Finance rankings are the latest in a long list of accolades earned in 2023 by Brightway. The franchisor rose to 12th on the Insurance Journal's "Top 20 Agency Partnerships" 2023 rankings, earning the industry publication honor for the 10th time in the 10-year history of the poll. Ranking 15th in 2021, 13th last year and now 12th in 2023, Brightway Insurance continues to earn honors from all of the top industry programs. As one of the nation's largest personal lines and small commercial insurance agencies, Brightway Insurance also appears in this year's Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. This makes the sixth consecutive appearance on the annual Franchise 500® ranking and the ninth showing on the Franchise Times poll.

Brightway provides its agency owners with life-changing opportunities by handling carrier relations and appointments, as well as providing support with licensing, onboarding, training and retention. In addition, Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, technology and business analytics.

For more information regarding Brightway Insurance industry accolades or its agency distribution efforts, email Public Relations Manager Don Foley at don.foley@brightway.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Established in 2008, Brightway grew to become one of the largest privately-owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the U.S. with more than 350 agencies in 35 states and more than $1 billion in annual premiums. Recently, Brightway's success led to a private equity investment that has infused the company with financial and human capital, and data and analytics access, to accelerate growth and deliver new and exciting market opportunities.



Brightway produces winning outcomes for agency owners and their customers by offering access to customized coverage solutions from a range of insurers paired with full back office and marketing support. This winning model allows agents and producers to focus on addressing the needs of their customers to become trusted advisors and grow their businesses.

Contact: Don Foley, Brightway Public Relations

Phone: 904.490.8649

Email: don.foley@Brightway.com

Brightway Insurance logo (PRNewsFoto/Brightway Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brightway Insurance