The Joint Chiropractic Jumps 30 Spots, Ranks 168 on Exclusive 'Franchise Times' Top 400

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that it has been ranked on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The Joint Chiropractic is positioned at 168, moving up 30 spots, and is also listed tenth on the Top 10 Fastest Growers by Unit Percentage at 18.7 percent. This is The Joint's' fourth year breaking into the top 200 listing of brands, which coincides with the popularity of personal services franchises, which Franchise Times named the fastest-growing industry sector.

"The Joint is honored to be consistently named to The Franchise Times Top 400 recognition," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This acknowledgement helps fuel our mission of improving quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care and further exhibits our proven, straightforward business model which is changing the way chiropractic care is delivered across the country."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

