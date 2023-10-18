Former Japanese Vice Minister of the Environment, Tokutaro Nakai, Joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

Tokutaro Nakai brings additional Japanese expertise and strategy to the SAB

TEMPE, Ariz. and TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Tokutaro Nakai to its Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) . The board, established in 2020 and composed of global experts in sustainability, strategically advises Persefoni's board and executive team on sustainability reporting product offerings, market strategies, and overall vision.

Nakai-san's distinguished career includes driving pivotal policies in the Japanese metropolitan and regional areas, while serving as Vice Minister at the Japanese Ministry of the Environment (MoE). Notably, he emphasized the significance of carbon pricing as a catalyst for decarbonization in Japan in 2022. Following his role at the MoE, Nakai-san joined the world's third-largest steel producer by volume to champion decarbonization efforts within the Japanese steel industry. His move received widespread acclaim from current and former Ministers of the Environment, who hailed it as a game-changing event for the sector's decarbonization journey.

Commenting on Nakai-san's appointment, Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-founder of Persefoni said, "We are honored to welcome Nakai-san to Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board; his appointment signifies a significant expansion to the SAB's expertise and influence in the realm of Japanese regulations and decarbonization efforts. His extensive and diverse career in government and industry will be invaluable to Persefoni, our partners, and our customers, as we continue to build and expand our climate management and accounting platform."

Nakai-san maintains a broad network in both government bodies, such as the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), Ministry of the Environment (MoE), and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), as well as the private sector across various industries. His public sector achievements span not only the central government, but also regional offices, where JFSA and MoE have focused on driving decarbonization throughout Japan.

"I am delighted to join Persefoni's esteemed Sustainability Advisory Board," expressed Nakai-san. "The company's dedication to sustainability and its innovative approach to addressing climate challenges align with my own values and experiences. I look forward to contributing to Persefoni's mission of advancing the transition to a global decarbonized economy in Japan and beyond."

Nakai-san joins a distinguished group of experts on the SAB , including Bob Eccles and Paul Dickinson, founding chairs of SASB (now ISSB) and CDP, as well as Allison Herren Lee, past Acting Chair of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and further enhances the board's capability to shape sustainable practices and policies.

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups. For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

