Toys for Kidsters, Kidults & Co. - on the big stage at Spielwarenmesse 2024

Life's a Playground: a new Special in four categories

Game-playing adults – a rapidly growing target group

NUREMBERG, Germany , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From retro products to Fantasy, Science Fiction, Action and Strategy – for every possible interest that adults with purchasing power may have, there are games to suit them. At the Spielwarenmesse from 30 January to 3 February 2024, this trend will be specifically highlighted with the new Special, 'Life's a Playground – Toys for Kidsters, Kidults & Co.' Here the world of game-playing adults will be vividly brought to life through relevant product examples from its four categories – Collectibles, Premium Collectibles, Creative Fantasy and Tabletop Games. This interactive special area is one of the highlights of the fair and will make a real impression with inspiration regarding the products that no games shop can afford to be without.

At Spielwarenmesse 2024, one focus will be on products for game-playing adults: The interactive Special Area ‘Life’s a Playground – Toys for Kidsters, Kidults & Co.’ provides a backdrop for a strong-selling range of toys including examples of relevant products. (PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

Target group with purchasing power

Adults are a target group that the toy trade has to take seriously. They include large numbers who own board games, have a particular model car on their desks, collect comics or possess a sweatshirt portraying a well-known character. Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG, explains: "Adults with an interest in games have long been more than just a niche market. They represent a target group with high levels of sales, and it is essential for the toy trade to keep them in their sights." In Hall 3A at the Spielwarenmesse, in a world of experience covering some 400 m², the new special area will clearly demonstrate the variety of relevant products.

On the hunt for treasures

The 'Collectibles' category focuses on people's enjoyment of collecting. Toys are one such collectible and demonstrate the owner's enthusiasm for a particular subject. And adults are always on the lookout for new items to enhance and expand their collection. The passion for collecting embraces items such as modelling kits, action figures and collectible characters, construction and system toys, comics, merchandise, NFTs, soft toys and puzzles. Collecting can also be a worthwhile investment, as is evident in the next segment, 'Premium Collectibles'. The particular exclusivity of such products is beguiling and not infrequently they have the potential to rise in value.

Getting immersed in worlds of fantasy

Examples of the 'Creative Fantasy' category include not only role-playing games and miniature games but also trading card games. They tempt participants into an exciting, interactive world of play where they can immerse themselves in epic adventures, demonstrate their strategic abilities or take part in contests. With trading card games, individual sets of cards are compiled so that players can compete with one another in duels. In role-playing games, the participants select particular characters and are then guided through the game world by a gamemaster. Miniature games promote tactical skills and the focus here is often on highly detailed and painted miniature figures.

Wide range of games for the tabletop

The category of 'Tabletop Games' brings together various different tabletop and board games for teams of two or for larger groups. Whatever the appeal – becoming immersed in different roles, seeking to demonstrate strategic skills, trying to solve tricky puzzles or just the sheer pleasure of playing games – tabletop games such as escape room games, board games, party games, games of strategy and games of logic spark excitement among adults, too. The range stretches from instant fun to sessions that can fill a whole evening.

Products, skills and experts

'Life's a Playground – Toys for Kidsters, Kidults & Co.' brings inspiring ideas across a range of different products together in one place. This special area offers not only the relevant products but also retail-specific ideas and insider knowledge. At the area in Hall 3A, experts from companies including Ultra Comix – one of the largest comic and toy shops in Europe – among others will be presenting new games as well as old classics and providing helpful tips. Talks on the subject of 'kidults' in the neighbouring Toy Business Forum will deliver further valuable information on this target group and the relevant categories.

Christian Ulrich sums it up thus: "The whole 'Life's a Playground' concept, through its interactive special area and factual expert knowledge, clearly indicates the great potential that lies within this target group. It highlights new approaches for range expansion and sales growth."

Spielwarenmesse®

The trade fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG is the organiser of the Spielwarenmesse® – the leading international trade fair for toys, hobbies and leisure. This B2B fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for national and international exhibitors. Its presentation of innovations and comprehensive overview of the industry offer

a valuable pool of information for specialist retailers from around the world, guiding them through the market every year. A new addition for 2022 is the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse® Digital, as a complementary service to the Spielwarenmesse. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has also been a protected word mark in Germany.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Tuesday to Saturday, 30 Jan – 3 Feb 2024

