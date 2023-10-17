Epionce Announces Launch of New US Distribution Center

Epionce skincare increases distribution capabilities to service

Professional partners across 35 states in the central and eastern U.S.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, board certified dermatologist and creator of Epionce skincare, is pleased to announce the opening of a new distribution center for Episciences, Inc., the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Epionce, outside of Houston, Texas. As the Epionce skincare brand has experienced tremendous growth in the central and eastern portions of the U.S., the new distribution center has been opened to support this expansion, and is a huge milestone for the company.

The Epionce Team (PRNewswire)

Epionce Physician Strength Skincare to Launch New Houston Distribution Center

Sample Quote from Dr. Carl Thornfeldt:

"We are excited to reveal this new strategic distribution center expansion which allows us to more than double our current processing capacity," says Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, CEO of Episciences, Inc. and inventor of the Epionce skincare line. "Over the last 20 years, the Epionce brand has grown from grassroot beginnings. Because we are based in Boise, Idaho, our efforts have been more focused on regions surrounding us. However, as the Epionce brand continues to grow its presence nationwide, changes were necessary to facilitate continuing to provide great customer service."

Dr. Thornfeldt and his senior leadership team were excited to visit the new facility on Wednesday, October 11th, for a meet-and-greet with the employees and an official walk-through of the space. During their visit, finishing touches on new processes and procedures were put into place. The new distribution center has been nearly a year in the making as Epionce strives to best support the community and customers' needs, as well as offering world-class service. As the Houston metro area is known as a great hub for shipping distribution centers, the strategic decision to open a new Episciences, Inc. facility there will more than double the current processing capacity and expedite faster shipping to customers.

"This facility will not only enable us to enhance our operational capabilities but also, due to its excellent location, will ensure timely and efficient delivery of our products to our valued customers in the central and eastern states. By freeing up capacity in our original Boise distribution center, our customers in the western states will also benefit from improved processing times. This is a true win for our customers everywhere," said Chad Thayer, Episciences, Inc. Chief Operating Officer. "We are extremely grateful to all our employees and collaborators who worked tirelessly to bring this new facility to life in support of our expansion goals."

Epionce skincare is available in the U.S. through thousands of medical skin professionals as well as Epionce.com, Amazon.com/Epionce, Dermstore.com, Lovelyskin.com, skinstore.com and select physician partner websites.

About Epionce

Epionce is a physician-strength skincare line created in 2002 by Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, a board certified clinical dermatologist and pioneer in skin barrier research. Dr. Thornfeldt created Epionce to help him do better for his patients by putting the skin barrier first with skincare products that would change their lives. Truly a pioneer, Dr. Thornfeldt was awarded the first ever patent on skin barrier health in 1997.

After years of original research on the skin barrier, Dr. Thornfeldt looked to botanicals for a solution, and in 2002, the flagship Epionce Renewal Facial Cream was launched. Advanced clinical testing confirmed that Epionce Renewal Facial Cream, when used with Epionce Lytic Tx, provides better visible anti-aging results than leading retinoids. Epionce barrier nurturing products are backed by patient safety studies and proven clinical results that address skin issues and skin aging. The comprehensive Epionce skincare range is designed to be customized by a medical professional for a patient's skin type and concern.

A multiple beauty award winner in leading industry publications, all Epionce products are researched, designed, formulated and tested for superior product performance, safety, freshness, and efficacy in its own U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected laboratory and manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho. The Epionce brand is manufactured and distributed by Episciences, Inc. Epionce products can be found in the United States and internationally. For more information visit epionce.com.

Episciences, Inc. Distribution Center Team (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epionce Skincare