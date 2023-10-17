THE CORDISH COMPANIES AND CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT $150K IN LOCAL IMPACT AND COMMUNITY GRANTS TO ORGANIZATIONS IN POMPANO BEACH COMMUNITIES SURROUNDING 'THE POMP'

The Community Charitable Funding Grants will empower community organizations in Collier City, Cypress Bend, Palm Aire and Pompano Beach to make a significant difference in their respective neighborhoods

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment have awarded $150,000 to organizations in the Pompano Beach community through its Community Charitable Funding Grant program. Established to provide valuable resources to communities surrounding The Pomp, a 223-acre world-class destination currently under construction in Pompano Beach, the grants aim to help local organizations in Collier City, Cypress Bend, Palm Aire and Pompano Beach make a significant difference through community revitalization and beautification, traffic and public safety improvements, and community service programs. Cordish Chief Operating Officer Zed Smith, Senior Vice President of Caesars Entertainment Troy Buswell, and members of The Pomp Community Advisory Board presented the grants to recipients at a grantee ceremony, held last week in Pompano Beach.

The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment have awarded $150,000 to organizations in the Pompano Beach community through its Community Charitable Funding Grant program, established to provide valuable resources to communities surrounding The Pomp, the partnership's 223-acre world-class destination currently under construction in Pompano Beach, FL. (PRNewswire)

"The Cordish Companies has been committed to making a difference and creating a better future for those living and working in the communities in which we do business for over century," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer, The Cordish Companies. "The recipients of these grants are driving their respective communities forward, making them a great place to live, work, play and visit. We are certain that this additional financial support will go a long way in helping them continue their efforts to revitalize and transform the greater Pompano Beach area."

"Caesars Entertainment and Harrah's Pompano Beach are extremely proud to continue to support local organizations in our community," said Troy Buswell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Caesars Entertainment. "The passion and dedication of each of our grant recipients creates a positive impact within our community every day."

The Community Charitable Funding Grant recipients include :

Greater Collier City Civic Association $10,000 Change of Heart Youth Program $5,000 Ashanti Cultural Arts and Enrichment, Inc. $5,000 Cypress Bend Condominium Association $10,000 Eta Nu Education Foundation $10,000 Browns Community Development Center $10,000 Browns Community Development Center $2,500 Small Biz $2,500 Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Inc. $2,500 Choices Network Systems, Inc. $6,000 Cypress Bend Condominium Association $5,000 Kappa Foundation of Pompano Beach $2,500 McArthur's Own, Inc. $6,000 Markham Elementary PTA $5,000 Cypress Bend Condominium Association $9,000 Empower Collier $5,00 Rock Road Restoration Group, Inc. $2,500 Cypress Bend Condominium Association $9,000 Moreland's Academy $20,000 Tiger Trail Festival, Inc. $10,000 GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Inc. $2,500 Sample McDougald House $2,500 GFWC The Pompano Beach Women's Club $2,500 Vinsonna Physical Therapy Associates $2,500 Affordably Lavish Foundation, Inc. $2,500

"The significance of this grant extends beyond mere financial assistance," stated Jeanette Gordon, President and CEO, McArthur's Own. "By involving community members in the grant-delivery process, McArthur's Own and Salem SDA Church aim to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among residents. This not only enriches the initiatives that receive funding, but also equips the community with skills and knowledge they can apply in future endeavors. It is McArthur's Own's firm belief that the impact of this collaborative effort will be multidimensional—addressing social, economic, and even environmental aspects of community well-being. With its proven expertise in designing and executing impactful programs, McArthur's Own is confident that this partnership will substantially contribute to a brighter, more inclusive future for Pompano Beach."

One of the largest developments in South Florida, The Pomp is a 223-acre project currently under construction 35 miles north of Miami and less than 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. Once complete, the project — anchored by Live! at The Pomp — will bring together entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle amenities, alongside the successful Harrah's Pompano Beach casino, in one world-class destination. The development's name, The Pomp, honors the local history and pays homage to the beloved former Pompano Park racetrack located on the project site. With the newly remodeled and rebranded Harrah's Pompano Beach and Live! entertainment anchor at its core, The Pomp will feature 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space, 4,000 luxury residential units, two hotels and 1.35 million square feet of Class A office space upon completion.

Along with Live! at The Pomp and Harrah's Pompano Beach, Topgolf will also anchor the Pompano Beach development with their eighth Florida location. The future Topgolf venue will invite players to enjoy the brand's technology-driven modern golf experience to play point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment. The venue will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays equipped with Topgolf's signature ball-tracking technology, along with a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, rooftop terrace, a patio, music, private event space and year-round family-friendly programming. Currently under construction, Topgolf is expected to open late 2023.

In Florida, Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, two of the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the world. Further demonstrating their strong commitment to the State of Florida, Cordish recently opened Vivo!, a 62,000-square-foot dining and entertainment experience in Miami, and will open a 36,000-square-foot immersive dining and entertainment district at The Pointe Orlando, near major theme parks and across the street from the Orange County Convention Center, next year.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate .

About Harrah's Pompano Beach

Harrah's Pompano Beach is home to 1,500 slots, WSOP Poker Room, electronic table games, two restaurants, a high-tech sports bar and wagering/simulcast area. Harrah's Pompano Beach is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc., the most diversified casino-entertainment operator with over 55 destinations. Harrah's PompanoBeach is dedicated to providing its customers with an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-ADMIT-IT.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies