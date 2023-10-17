Boston Seaport by WS Announces the Exciting Return of Snowport, a.k.a winter in Seaport

Let the season begin on November 10, 2023



Created with The Makers Show, Seaport's Iconic

The Holiday Market at Snowport in partnership with Constant Contact,

will host 120+ Small Businesses and 17 Food and Beverage Concepts

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every winter, Boston's Seaport neighborhood gets shaken up in a magical snow globe and transformed into Snowport, a fantastical winter wonderland of good times, gifts, games, art, food, and special events. Snowport, will return for the fifth year, serving as the ultimate destination for Bostonians and tourists alike. The neighborhood is filled with activities and events, including outdoor iceless curling, evergreen trimmings and trees at The Tree Market, an annual holiday tree lighting, Light Up Seaport (December 1st), annual Menorah Lighting (December 10th), and of course, Betty the Yeti sightings throughout the season. Snowport will once again feature the iconic The Holiday Market at Snowport, in Partnership with Constant Contact, and created with The Makers Show. The luminous and enchanting open-air market will showcase over 120 businesses, as well as an inviting dining area with 17 food and beverage concepts. The Seaport neighborhood transforms into Snowport on November 10, 2023 with full details and dates outlined below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more, and download Snowport photography here .

"We are thrilled to welcome back so many incredible small and local vendors to the neighborhood, as well as our partners at Constant Contact. Snowport and The Holiday Market have quickly become a favorite tradition for so many families, friends, tourists, and holiday revelers. We can't wait to spread the holiday cheer and celebrate the season together again," says Ariel Foxman, Vice President, Brand & Experience, Boston Seaport by WS Development.

"Snowport creates such a unique and captivating seasonal experience in Boston and is a critical driver of tourism in the colder months. Featuring the largest holiday market in New England, coupled with fun recreational, culinary and cultural offerings, Snowport generates a buzz and holiday charm that entices visitors to choose Boston," shares Martha Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston.

THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT SNOWPORT

In Partnership with Constant Contact,

created with The Makers Show

Open seven days a week, November 10 – December 31, 2023

100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston Seaport, MA 02210

In its third season, The Holiday Market at Snowport in Partnership with Constant Contact will feature more than 120 small businesses, 30 percent are new to the market, 60 percent are local to Boston and the New England area, and 71 percent are minority and/or female owned. Shoppers will find a variety of unique giftable items of all mediums including art, accessories, apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet treats, handcrafted trinkets, and more from returning vendors and dozens of new ones. Highlights include:

The complete list of businesses participating at The Holiday Market at Snowport can be found online, www.bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket .

Also returning to this year's The Holiday Market at Snowport will be the stunning 10-foot-tall Mistletoe Archway; the fan favorite Presents Place, featuring a backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts; and the Winter Wish Wall, a 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes. New to the market, shoppers can find the Crafting Corner by The Maker's Club, which will host creative workshops for both kids and adults to make holiday-themed crafts, such as mason jar snowglobes and decorating holiday wreaths, or ornament making and playing with Holiday-themed sensory bins for kids.

The food and beverage offerings at the market will remain as large and delectable as ever. The 10,000-square foot outdoor dining space will include 17 food and beverage concepts. The immersive environment will include an après ski themed lounge with bold red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits and a heated tent with additional beer garden style seating, which can also be rented for private and semi-private events. New this year are four holiday-themed bars such as a ringing "Jingle Bar" adorned in hundreds of bells and "The Dizzy Dreidel" decked with spinning dreidels. Guests can enjoy a variety of festive craft cocktails and warm drinks, including the Holiday Hot Mulled Cider by Downeast Cider - a warming winter treat thoughtfully crafted with fresh New England apple cider, toasted American oak, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

From savory to sweet, food options are aplenty including:

The Holiday Market at Snowport will run seven days a week:

Monday through Thursday, 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday 11:00am - 8:00pm

During the peak holiday season (December 11 – December 31), the market will have extended hours:

Sunday through Thursday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

The Holiday Market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and December 26th.

For the second consecutive year, The Holiday Market at Snowport is in partnership with Constant Contact , a Waltham-based digital marketing platform used by small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Constant Contact has expanded its partnership this year to provide digital marketing tools and guidance for market vendors to help them reach more customers, capture their interest and grow. As a special bonus for holiday shoppers, Constant Contact will also provide free gift wrapping for anyone visiting The Holiday Market at Snowport during Small Business Saturday weekend (Nov. 25 and Nov. 26).

"The holidays are a magical time of year, and for many small businesses, this three month period is crucial to their success and continued viability," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "As champions of small business for nearly three decades, we are proud to offer vendors at The Holiday Market at Snowport access to Constant Contact's marketing platform. With powerful tools to help them capture customer information on-site at Snowport, keep shoppers engaged after they visit, and drive more sales, we deliver everything these small businesses need to tell their stories and meet their year-end objectives."

To produce The Holiday Market at Snowport, Boston Seaport by WS Development has once again partnered with The Makers Show, a curated market platform rooted in social justice with decades of experience producing New York City markets. Promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local marketplaces, The Makers Show believes in keeping resources in local economies by using sustainable materials as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups as well as helping consumers shop locally.

"We are excited to return to the Seaport this holiday season with an eclectic mix of crafts and makers. The Holiday Market at Snowport isn't just a whimsical one-stop-shop for visitors, it's a life changing economic opportunity for the participating business owners. And for the second consecutive year and in partnership with WS Development, we are dedicating funds to the Snowport Scholarship, a program that allows underrepresented groups to participate at a subsidized rate. We are proud to continue to foster the growth of a diverse community of vendors and ensure an inclusive marketplace for all," says Julie Feltman and Tiziana Indelicato, Founders of The Makers Show.

GIVE IT A CURL IN SNOWPORT

Open seven days a week, November 10, 2023 – February 25, 2024

101 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Enjoy iceless curling at Snowport, which debuts in a new location along Harbor Way, where you can book daily curling outings with friends, or sign up for lessons. The North End Curling Club will provide complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2pm – 4pm. Curling Lane reservations can be booked in advance via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport . The Guest Services Gondola, staffed with Snowport ambassadors will be on-hand to assist with activities.

Curling at Snowport will be open seven days a week:

Monday through Thursday, 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

During the peak holiday season (December 11 – December 31) and winter vacation week (February 19 – 25), Curling at Snowport will extend its hours:

Sunday through Thursday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Curling will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and December 26th.

THE TREE MARKET AT SNOWPORT

Open seven days a week from 9am – 8pm, November 17 – December 23, 2023

65 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

In partnership with Christmas Tree 4 Me, The Tree Market at Snowport will be located down the block from The Holiday Market, and it will sell holiday trees, wreaths, kissing balls, as well as tree stands and lights. Shoppers will be able to purchase and load trees directly into their vehicles, or they can schedule a delivery right to their homes.

LIGHT UP SEAPORT & HOLIDAY STROLL

Friday, December 1, 2023, 5pm – 9pm

Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

On Friday, December 1, the 50-foot holiday tree, the largest tree in Boston, adorned with 10,000 twinkling lights will be lit. The seventh annual tree lighting program will feature an evening of musical performances on Seaport Common. The event will also include a holiday stroll throughout the neighborhood where 60+ Seaport retailers will be offering one-night-only promotions. Find Betty the Yeti at Betty's Blizzard Bluff in The Superette Courtyard for an exclusive meet and greet. Plus, for those unable to attend, tune into NBC10 Boston for live coverage of all the festivities, performances, and more. RSVP for the event via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.

MENORAH LIGHTING

Sunday, December 10, 2023, 4pm – 6pm

One Seaport Courtyard, 60 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Seaport celebrates Chanukkah at a Menorah Lighting celebration with Chabad of Downtown Boston on Sunday, December 10. Guests will be treated to a spectacular light show along with traditional treats including kosher jelly donuts and chocolate gelt. RSVP for the event via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport .

CeleBETTY SIGHTINGS

December 27, 2023

January 7, January 21, February 4, February 18 and February 21, 2024

12pm – 3pm

Betty's Blizzard Bluff at The Superette Courtyard, Boston, MA 02210

Betty the Yeti will return to Snowport after a summer's rest and relaxation in the Himalayas for selfies and photos with her fans. Seaport's star celebrity will make special neighborhood appearances throughout the winter season as she settles into her Blizzard Bluff, at The Superette, Boston's Best Outdoor Shopping Complex as awarded by Boston Magazine. Be sure to score a Betty the Yeti plush, and other elusive Betty merch, at The Holiday Market, or online at the Seaport Store , where proceeds will go to 826 Boston , a nonprofit writing and tutoring center located in Egleston Square, dedicated to supporting students ages 6-18 with their creative writing skills. To see some of the creative writing that the 826 students have written, Seaport has published a collection of short stories inspired by Betty, and that book is included with each Betty purchase. In addition, new Betty the Yeti cocktails will be served at the bars at The Holiday Market at Snowport where $1 per Betty cocktail or mocktail sold will be donated to 826.

NEW YEAR'S EVE ICE SCULPTURE STROLL

Sunday, December 31, 2023, All Day

Neighborhood wide

Seaport will participate in the Boston Harbor Now New Year's Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll. This special full-day celebration will feature several large-scale ice sculptures, including one of Betty the Yeti and others throughout the neighborhood for all to enjoy.

About Boston Seaport

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz , follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About The Makers Show

Bringing over a decade of New York City holiday market-making and retail experience, Founders Julie Feltman and Tiziana Indelicato created The Makers Show (TMS) as a mixed-use retail market platform rooted in social justice. Promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local marketplaces, TMS believes in keeping resources in local economies by using sustainable materials as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups. And of course, helping consumers shop local. TMS creates immersive and festive marketplaces that engage, enchant and inspire.

@themakersshow ; www.themakersshow.com

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers everything small businesses and nonprofits need to build, grow and succeed. With powerful online marketing tools, contact management and sales features, and innovative AI capabilities, Constant Contact makes it easy to attract the right people, engage more customers, close more deals and grow.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com , call (617) 232-8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn .

