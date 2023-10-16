SeekIn Presents New Validation Studies of OncoSeek Multi-cancer Early Detection test at Early Detection of Cancer Conference in London

Two Sample Types, Three Different Platforms, Five Independent Cohorts of ~10,000 Cancer Patients and Non-cancer Individuals with Diverse Ethnic Backgrounds Validate OncoSeek's Ability to Detect Multiple Cancer Types and Predict Tissue of Origin of Cancers

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn Inc, a leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, today announced two additional validation studies that evaluate OncoSeek's ability to detect more than nine cancer types and predict the tissue of origin with a tube of blood. The data further validate the performance of OncoSeek with the consistent results between the two new cohorts and the three previous cohorts of ~10,000 participants from China and the United States. The results from three different platforms and two sample types indicate the generalization of OncoSeek's capability to common protein marker platforms. The findings were presented at the session of inequalities in cancer detection and diagnosis at Early Detection of Cancer Conference (EDCC) at Central Hall Westminster in London, the most important cancer detection conference in the world.

"This is the first time for SeekIn to present the performance of OncoSeek from five independent cohorts, three different platforms and two sample types at an international conference," said Mao Mao, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of SeekIn, who is the only speaker from Asia, Africa and Latin America at EDCC. "It is well acknowledged that cancer early detection offers a higher cure rate and 5-year survival rate, but many established cancer screening technologies are not suitable for use in low- and middle-income countries due to cost, complexity, and dependence on extensive medical infrastructure. OncoSeek was designed to address these issues."

OncoSeek was established using artificial intelligence (AI) to distinguish cancer patients from non-cancer individuals by calculating the probability of cancer (POC) index based on the quantitative results of seven protein tumor markers (PTMs) and clinical information, such as gender and age, and to predict the possible affected tissue of origin (TOO) for those who have been detected with cancer signals in blood. OncoSeek was evaluated by a large retrospective study of 9,382 participants from China and US. The methodology and clinical effectiveness of OncoSeek were published in eClinicalMedicine with DOI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.102041 in July, 2023.

"Combined the new results and the previous ones, OncoSeek achieved a sensitivity of 52% with a specificity of 93%, resulting in a significantly reduced false positive rate of 7% from that of 46% corresponding to the conventional clinical method. This enables Oncoseek to be well appliable to three clinical applications - screening for people who do not have signs or symptoms of cancer, early diagnosis for those with symptoms to take cancer treatment as early as possible, and reducing false positive rates for annual health check," said Dr. Mao. "More importantly, the fact that OncoSeek works well on three different platforms shows the ability of OncoSeek to be extended to the other PTM platforms, which enables more flexible and affordable testing in underdeveloped regions." With the demonstrated performance of OncoSeek on retrospective cohorts, SeekIn is pursuing prospective studies to evaluate its performance in different applications. By providing an affordable and effective screening tool, OncoSeek has the potential to save countless lives by detecting cancer at earlier stage.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since its creation, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients. Its cancer early detection technology has also successfully been applied to canines. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that, by leading a new norm for cancer early detection, the clinical outcome of mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn's cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

About OncoSeek

OncoSeek has been developed as a multiple cancer detection test that uses artificial intelligence to distinguish between cancer patients and non-cancer individuals by calculating the probability of cancer (POC) index based on the plasma levels of seven PTMs (i.e. AFP, CA125, CA15-3, CA19-9, CA72-4, CEA, and CYFRA21-1), gender and age of the subjects. OncoSeek is a non-invasive, efficient, and cost-effective approach for multi-cancer early detection (MCED). OncoSeek received CE-IVD Mark in September, 2022.

