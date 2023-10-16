Marvell Demonstrates 200G Electrical Interconnect Technology at 2023 OCP Global Summit

Electrical breakthrough powered by 224G long-reach SerDes is critical building block for the AI era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will demonstrate 200 Gbps-per-lane electrical I/O at this year's OCP Global Summit, showcasing technology that serves as a critical building block for 200G/lane active electrical cables (AEC), laying the foundation for next-generation AI clusters and cloud infrastructure.

In booth B13, Marvell will show a live demonstration of its PAM4 DSP technology driving 200 Gbps per lane over electrical channels. Underpinning the demonstration is Marvell 224G long-reach SerDes technology, capable of driving 40dB+ of insertion loss at 224G/lane. Microsoft, in booth B7, will conduct the same technology demonstration optimized for a Microsoft-specific copper-channel use case.

High-speed SerDes technology is a key intellectual property foundation of Marvell's industry-leading data infrastructure platform, which also includes encryption engines, system-on-chip fabrics, chip-to-chip interconnects, and physical layer interfaces, for designing semiconductors, processor subsystems and chiplets optimized for different use cases, customers and applications. Marvell 5nm 224G long-reach SerDes technology with its 40dB+ reach capability at 224G/lane signaling enables the development of a range of components with 200G electrical I/O needed to address the performance demands of the next generation of cloud infrastructure.

"Marvell is continuing its SerDes leadership in 200G and is addressing the accelerating bandwidth requirements of AI and other complex workloads," said Achyut Shah, senior vice president and GM, Connectivity Business Unit, at Marvell. "We are pleased to be demonstrating our leading offerings at OCP and for the technology to be showcased in Microsoft's booth."

A SerDes, or serializer/deserializer, is a functional block used in the design of integrated circuits for high-speed communications. A SerDes block converts data from parallel interfaces, such as the I/O of a switch ASIC, to a serial interface, enabling the exchange of data between devices over copper or fiber connections. Different SerDes blocks are optimized for different distances, with long-reach SerDes used to enable connections over physical interconnects between systems (meters) and short-reach or extra-short-reach SerDes used to connect die within a system-on-a-chip.

Marvell incorporates its SerDes, along with interconnect technologies, into its flagship silicon solutions including Teralynx® switches, PAM4 and coherent DSPs, Alaska® Active Electrical Cable (AEC) retimers and Ethernet physical layer (PHY) devices, OCTEON® processors, Bravera™ storage controllers, Brightlane™ automotive Ethernet chipsets, and custom ASICs.

The 2023 OCP Global Summit is taking place October 17-19 at the San Jose Convention Center. Visit Marvell in booth B13 and Microsoft in booth B7.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

