Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.38181
October 31
November 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$1,534.62400
November 30
December 15
Adjustable Rate Non-
$1,534.62400
November 30
December 15
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$22.26014
November 15
December 1
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39997
November 15
November 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.40247
November 15
November 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.40886
November 15
November 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39237
November 1
November 21
6.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.375
November 1
November 16
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$25.625
December 1
December 20
5.375% Non-Cumulative
$0.3359375
December 1
December 26
5.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.3125
December 1
December 18
4.250% Non-Cumulative
$0.2656250
November 1
November 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative
$0.2968750
November 1
November 17
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com
