Autel and Collision Repair Education Foundation Partner to Donate ADAS Calibration Equipment to Collision School Programs Valued at 162K

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel, a leading developer of automotive diagnostic, servicing, and calibration products, has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to donate an Autel Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Calibration Package to eight standout U.S. collision repair school programs.

The Autel IA800 Lane Departure Warning (LDW) ADAS Calibration Package includes an IA800 ADAS Optical Positioning Frame System, LDW targets and patterns for 20 vehicle brands, a MaxiSYS 909 tablet with ADAS calibration software, a VCI/J2534 pass-thru programming device, and a full-color, 244-page Autel Academy ADAS training manual.

CREF is the collision industry's national 501c3 charity that works to support high school and post-secondary collision programs, students, and instructors nationwide. This includes roughly 1,000 collision school programs (high school programs, technical/community college) that educate roughly 30,000 collision students each year. Schools were eligible to receive the Autel equipment donations by applying for CREF's annual Benchmark grant program with the recipients being announced during the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas later this month.

"On behalf of the collision school programs that CREF works to support, I would like to thank and recognize Autel for this incredible ADAS equipment donation. As instructors face challenging program budgets, it's through our industry partners that we are able to help invest in their programs and ensure that these schools have up-to-date equipment and technology for their students' technical education. We look forward to this collaboration with Autel and connecting them with collision instructors so that students are better trained and prepared for employment within the industry, " said CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode.

The donation is the collaboration's first prong in its just-launched, three-prong campaign to enable automotive vocational schools, colleges, and universities to develop curriculums using software and equipment that offers comprehensive ADAS vehicle and safety system coverage based on OE specifications. CREF will gift an additional Autel-donated IA800 LDW Calibration Package at a CREF webinar titled "The Importance of Adding ADAS To Your Curriculum" on November 15, 2023, from 11 AM to 12 PM EST. Register here to attend the webinar.

As the third prong in the campaign, Autel is offering the package at a significantly reduced rate to automotive vocational schools. Interested schools can visit here for package details and purchasing options.

"Autel is proud to partner with CREF, an organization dedicated to ensuring that the schools it represents have the best tools, equipment, and supplies the industry offers, giving students the skills, they need to face the challenges of servicing today's sophisticated vehicles. It is estimated that by 2043, 95% of all registered vehicles in the U.S. will be equipped with most ADAS including rear parking sensors, rearview camera, LDW, and Blind Spot Warning. The importance of correctly calibrating these systems cannot be overstated; It's truly a matter of life and death. Our tools are designed for the skilled technician dedicated to providing exceptional diagnostic and repair services to their customers. And we are grateful to CREF for allowing Autel through our tools to be part of the learning process for these future technicians," said Autel CEO Chloe Hung

Autel is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools, equipment, and accessories. Autel is committed to producing leading-edge tools providing customers with enduring value and superior technology worldwide. Autel's dedication to research and development for nearly 20 years enabled this global company to create products that have consistently met or exceeded customers' expectations in value, quality, and functionality.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, founded in 1991, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities. For information on how to donate to programs supported by the Education Foundation, visit them online at: www.CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

