Invisors recognized as a Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 Workday Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) recently released the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report. The U.S. report evaluates the Workday capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Strategy Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors) (PRNewswire)

"Invisors is differentiating itself in the market with a comprehensive portfolio that has unique features."

Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, was recognized as the Rising Star in both categories: Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services. Only one service provider is named a Rising Star in each category. Rising Stars have promising portfolios and the market experience to become a Leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. Rising Stars also have excellent management and understanding of the local market in the studied region.

"Invisors is differentiating itself in the market with a comprehensive portfolio that has unique features," shares Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst, U.S. and Europe at ISG. "Thus, it has emerged as a Rising Star. Invisors' implementation services with unique client enablement deployment methodology deliver transformational outcomes."

"Our deep roots in the Workday ecosystem have allowed us to build a high-performing and cohesive team of top Workday talent many of whom have benefited from a prior history working together," shares Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "Over the last 7 years Invisors has grown to over 300 employees and has built a portfolio of highly referenceable and recurring customers. This endorsement by ISG recognizes our commitment to Workday customers and our differentiated expertise in the ecosystem."

To learn more about this recognition and receive a copy of Invisors' Workday Ecosystem Report visit invisors.com/isg-workday.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisors