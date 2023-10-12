Mohegan Digital names Guy Greene VP of Online Marketing

Greene will oversee all Marketing and Advertising strategies for the Digital Division of Mohegan

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, the world-renowned entertainment and gaming brand formally known as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, has named Guy Greene Vice President of Online Marketing for its iGaming division, Mohegan Digital. As VP of Online Marketing, Greene will drive the overall marketing strategies that support the expanding footprint of Mohegan Digital's online gaming products, which include MoheganSunCasino.com in Connecticut and PlayFallsViewCasino.com in Ontario, Canada.

"Guy Greene has a wealth of Marketing knowledge and experience in the gaming industry and Mohegan is thrilled to have him lead our Online Marketing team," -said Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital. "Our iGaming business has seen tremendous success and to carry that success forward, and to further evolve and meet new demands in this fast-growing industry, a proven leader like Greene will be vital."

Guy Greene will lead a dedicated Online Marketing team as they continue to develop brand positioning, unique advertising campaigns, guest acquisition efforts and product management for Mohegan's iGaming and online sports betting offerings. Prior to taking on the VP of Online Marketing position, Greene served as the Director of Loyalty Digital Marketing for Mohegan where he was a crucial part of merging the brand's Momentum loyalty program to its iGaming platforms like MoheganSunCasino.com and associated Android and iOS apps. This role also allowed Greene to work collaboratively with various high-level Mohegan Digital partners. As VP of Online Marketing, Greene will also lead new product launches, assist in CRM growth, and oversee promotion and incentive programs for Mohegan Digital.

Greene's career started at Mohegan Sun when it opened in 1996, where he was hired as Player's Club Manager. Greene would soon be promoted to various director-level marketing positions for Mohegan Sun before being named the Strategic Account & Program Director for OverAbove Marketing & Advertising Agency, where he remained through 2020.

Greene is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University and has professional certifications from the Project Management Institute and Six Sigma Global Institute. He resides in Old Lyme with his wife, Vimala Greene, who is the Executive Assistant for the Mohegan Tribe.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

