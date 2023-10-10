WHOLE FOODS MARKET TO OPEN IN DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN®

Leading Natural and Organic Grocer to Anchor New Retail Center in Premier Las Vegas Community

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), developer of the Summerlin® community in Las Vegas, announced today the addition of a Whole Foods Market in Downtown Summerlin®, the community's 400-acre walkable urban core. Whole Foods Market, the nation's leading retailer of natural and organic foods, will anchor a 7.4-acre, new retail center and serve as a catalyst for the expansion of Downtown Summerlin.

"Whole Foods Market is known for its standards of excellence and being an industry leader when it comes to natural and organic foods, and we believe it is an ideal addition to the Summerlin community," said Frank Stephan, President of the Nevada Region for Howard Hughes. "The brand exemplifies the high level of quality that our residents are seeking, and that Howard Hughes is known to deliver."

Downtown Summerlin welcomes the fourth Whole Foods Market location within the Howard Hughes portfolio—following openings in Downtown Columbia® in Maryland (2014), The Woodlands® in Texas (2015), and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i (2018). This announcement marks the launch in one of Howard Hughes' fastest growing downtowns across the country. Downtown Summerlin has entered a new chapter of dynamic growth, with additional office, inline retail, and multifamily housing options planned for the new retail center to be anchored by Whole Foods Market.

The new retail center is being built to achieve LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, reflecting Downtown Summerlin's focus on sustainability and walkability. Residents of the nearby luxury apartment communities of Tanager, Tanager Echo, Constellation as well as adjacent neighborhoods will enjoy pedestrian connectivity to Whole Foods Market via a well-developed interior trail system as well as access to electric vehicle charging stations.

Construction commenced in September with core and shell completion for the new retail center slated for Q3 2024 at which time Howard Hughes will turn spaces over to tenants for buildouts.

Field Paoli Architects is the project's architect, and Nevada General Construction is the general contractor.

About Summerlin®

Developed by Howard Hughes, Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked among the country's top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for more than two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 4,500 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is currently home to more than 120,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 300 neighborhood and village parks, more than 200 completed miles of trails, 26 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, ten golf courses, Downtown Summerlin®, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes, developed by the nation's leading homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles–from single-family homes to townhomes–priced from the $400,000s to more than $2.5 million. Summerlin is recognized as one of the country's premier locations to raise a family and to operate a business. It was named MPC of the Year for 2020 by the National Home Builders Association. Visit www.summerlin.com for more information.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

