Plan Forward Raises $2 Million Seed B Round Following Strong Demand for its new Dental Membership Plan & Analytics Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Forward, a leading dental software company enabling dental practices to offer an alternative method of payment to their uninsured patients, today announced it has raised $2 million in Seed B financing led by Elevate Ventures, with participation from IU Ventures and Revere Partners.

"Plan Forward's innovative software has seen strong demand from independent practices, groups and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) who see our solution as the best way to transition to a Direct Primary Care model, with improved care for their patients," said Jane Levy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Plan Forward."The level of interest in the platform has exceeded our expectations."

"With integration to over 20 dental practice management systems, our platform is the most effective for creating seamless workflows for growing groups and DSOs," said Megan Lohman, Founder and Co-CEO of Plan Forward. "The new financing will accelerate our next chapter of growth to support our customers, grow the team, and continue to invest in our technology."

Plan Forward has launched its new integrated platform, Plan Forward Advanced, and has seen surprising demand for its innovative offering for practices looking to grow their cash patients. Built-in automation ensures that the practices' workload does not increase, and that the platform supports the existing workflows in the practice. The company is working with both large dental organizations, private groups and independent practices across 40 states.

"Plan Forward is on the cusp of a significant growth trajectory, and the market traction the team has achieved in such a short time attests to the value of their software. Their solution has evolved to include a fully integrated enterprise product which sets it apart as a robust platform that dental practices can use to scale their business," said Christopher Day, CEO of Elevate Ventures. "We are excited to partner with Jane, Megan and their team on the next phase of Plan Forward's growth journey."

About Plan Forward

Plan Forward is a leader in offering a comprehensive solution, including an innovative new platform for enabling the custom creation, management and analysis of dental membership plans, compliant membership agreements, and marketing support to drive membership growth for practices and groups. The company was founded in 2018, and has assembled an experienced, seasoned team of technologists and domain experts. Follow Plan Forward at planforward.io.

About Elevate Ventures

Elevate Ventures is the #1 most active seed and early-stage investor in the Great Lakes region and is #24 in the United States. The firm assists high-growth startups and early-stage companies expand into high-performing companies. Elevate has invested over $150 million in more than 500 companies. To learn more about Elevate Ventures, visit elevateventures.com.

