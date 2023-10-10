ORTEC Announces Beer and Beverage Distribution Solution Suite for End-to-End Supply Chain Optimization

ORTEC's Six-Step Approach Allows Companies to Predict, Prepare, Plan, Execute, Monitor, and Improve to Drive Continuous Improvement

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC Americas introduces an end-to-end solution developed specifically for the operational needs of the Beverage distribution industry. ORTEC's Beer and Beverage Distribution Solution Suite provides valuable insights and planning tools that help companies optimize their operation, culminating in unparalleled final-mile efficiency. In addition to reduced transportations costs, improved capacity, and enhanced customer service, ORTEC solutions allow customers to determine the importance of balancing cost of delivery, customer satisfaction, driver satisfaction, and environmental impact.

"As many beer and beverage distributors need to upgrade from their first generation, legacy routing and load building software, they are looking to ORTEC for our next-level solutions in these areas," says Mat Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC Americas. "Further, ORTEC's Planner Insights and Prescriptive Planning are unmatched in the industry and through our partnership and innovation, clients are able to adjust to the constantly changing supply chain while meeting fluctuating service demands."

The ORTEC Beer and Beverage Distribution Solution Suite applications deliver unparalleled efficiency and continuous improvement through advanced analytics, enhanced customer experience, and happier employees. ORTEC customers continually experience reduced operating costs, and measurable increases in capacity, service, and route adherence.

"At ORTEC we enter a transformational journey with each of our customers to ensure they are consistently meeting their KPIs through adoption and execution. Partnership with our customers is key to developing a strategy that enables them to ensure premium customer service while reducing transportation costs," says Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas.

