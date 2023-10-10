Japan-Based CO-OP KINKI Safeguards Union Members Against Fraud with the Vonage Verify API

Vonage solution enhances customer engagement and security with simple, seamless two-factor authentication

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CO-OP KINKI , a consumer's cooperative based in Japan, has chosen Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), to enhance customer engagement and security with simple, seamless two-factor authentication powered by the Verify API . The Vonage Verify API enables members to safely use the "efriends" Internet service operated by CO-OP KINKI to shop directly from their computers and mobile phones.

As the demand for e-commerce solutions continues to grow, so has the risk of leaked account information and unauthorized access to digital platforms. By implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) and rigorous identity verification, CO-OP KINKI aims to protect members from fraud and enhance customer loyalty. Vonage's patented 2FA technology helps protect against fraud, build trust, and increase conversion across multiple channels. Using just a phone number, Vonage generates pin codes and employs SMS and voice channels to enable CO-OP KINKI to authenticate new and existing customers throughout Japan.

"The efriends service offers members the ability to make purchases online using their preferred device, and it's crucial that we provide members the confidence that their information and accounts are protected," said Shinichirou Kusumoto, Internet Business Group, CO-OP KINKI. "Embedding the Vonage Verify API into the efriends service platform not only helped shield our members against the threat of unauthorized access and security, but also increased the reliability of the service."

"We're thrilled to provide innovative businesses like CO-OP KINKI with the solutions they need to provide customers with better connections, communications and engagements," said Tetsuro Nishimura, Country Manager, Japan, at Vonage. "The Vonage Verify API allows efriends members to enjoy their shopping experience, knowing that CO-OP KINKI has taken steps to secure their accounts and provide safeguards against fraud."

The Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the APAC market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is a leading driver of digital transformation in the region for both established businesses and startups.

