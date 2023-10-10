iFLYTEK Jointly Creates Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance at World Water Forum

HEFEI, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK joined the Water Network Intelligent Technology Company of China South-to-North Water Diversion Group and eleven enterprises, universities, and research institutes at the XVIII World Water Congress in Beijing to launch the "Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance." Feng Xiang, Vice President of iFLYTEK, and Qin Ping, General Manager of the Department of Water Conservancy, attended the event.

iFLYTEK has long been a leader in water conservation and management. This year, iFLYTEK has partnered with the city of Yulin to lead the development of A.I.-enabled digital infrastructure to support the Longyun Irrigation District development and ensure effective water resource management. Additionally, the company created a water emergency resource service platform that uses real-time monitoring for flood and drought warnings.

The Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance will focus on the research and development of modern water network models, data governance, intelligent applications, and standard systems to create a technology innovation and communication platform that seamlessly integrates industry, academia, research, and application.

During the organization's launch, Feng Xiang expressed iFLYTEK's commitment to actively exploring the application of the iFLYTEK Spark Desk in the construction of smart water networks. iFLYTEK aims to create comprehensive, efficient smart water networks with safety and reliability built into them.

The iFLYTEK Spark Desk has already been applied to Xiaozhu, the intelligent voice robot developed by the Pearl River Water Conservancy Research Institute of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission. With Spark Desk, Xiaozhu quickly and accurately addresses questions about water conservancy and provides information support to working staff.

iFLYTEK has been actively exploring the application of Spark Desk and its cutting-edge technologies in water conservancy projects. iFLYTEK looks forward to further collaborating with its ecological partners through the alliance and making meaningful contributions to the intelligent construction and high-quality development of water networks.

