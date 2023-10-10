Hall of Fame Village Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated as Official Non-Alcoholic Beverage Provider

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, bringing another world-class partnership to the Hall of Fame Village. As part of the multi-year agreement, Coca-Cola Consolidated will proudly serve as the "Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beverage Provider" of the Hall of Fame Village, providing high-quality trademark products and delivering refreshments for all fans and guests across the Village campus to enjoy.

HOFV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hall of Fame Village) (PRNewswire)

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with Coca-Cola Consolidated, a brand that shares our commitment to providing exceptional products that enhance our guest experience," said Vic Gregovits, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Hall of Fame Village. "This partnership is a great addition to Hall of Fame Village as we continue to bring global brands 'into the family' that represent excellence and allow us to provide the 'best in class' products for this highly demanded category."

As part of this new partnership, Coca-Cola Consolidated will proudly serve as the "Presenting Partner" of the Hall of Fame Village mobile app. The Hall of Fame Village App enriches the experience for Village visitors by providing easy access to purchase tickets for rides and events, wayfinding, and more. The App brings it all conveniently to your mobile device. Additionally, Coca-Cola Consolidated will be the "Presenting Partner" of an upcoming Gold Summit Gaming esports tournament, infusing a "refreshing" element into these already exciting competitions.

"As Canton's local bottler, we're honored to be the Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beverage Provider of the Hall of Fame Village," said Matt Tartaglia, Vice President Market Unit Sales and Services. "We look forward to refreshing fans and guests as they create memories at this iconic destination."

Coca-Cola products will be available campus-wide, extending its distribution to encompass the Hall of Fame Village's latest assets being constructed, including the Indoor Football-Themed Waterpark and the Hilton Tapestry Hotel.

Coca-Cola Consolidated makes, sells, and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies and has more than 1,700 teammates in Ohio.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. For over 121 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and are passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "COKE." More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

