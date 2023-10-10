GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen Inc. (GPI), a leading engineering, planning, surveying, and construction inspection firm , is thrilled to announce the promotion of Paul Vinik, P.E. to the position of Executive Vice President/Florida Branch Manager. This promotion recognizes Mr. Vinik's exceptional contributions and leadership within the organization.

Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Promotes Paul Vinik to Executive Vice President/Florida Branch Manager (PRNewswire)

Paul Vinik joined GPI in January 2017 and has since played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the Corrosion Protection division. As the Cathodic Protection Services Manager, he has overseen coatings and corrosion services throughout the Southeast, delivering innovative solutions to critical infrastructure projects. Under his leadership, GPI has excelled in the corrosion market, completing cathodic protection projects related to buildings, bridges, and water control structures owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Prior to his tenure at GPI, Mr. Vinik served with distinction at the FDOT as the leader of the Structural Materials Section at the State Materials Office. His role encompassed the management of 44 full-time on-site employees and the Department's Structural Materials Program, which had statewide oversight of concrete, corrosion, and chemical materials. Paul's leadership extended to building valuable relationships with national organizations and major corporations, further enhancing his influence and expertise. Notably, he completed FDOT's Leadership Academy administered through the University of Indiana's Executive Education Program, reinforcing his leadership skills.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to the corrosion industry, Paul Vinik has been chosen by his peers to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a prestigious organization with global reach and a membership of over 40,000 professionals in more than 100 countries.

Paul Vinik's promotion solidifies his status as a recognized leader in the field, known for his dedication, expertise, and ability to build strong, long-lasting teams through effective recognition and clear communication.

"This decision reflects our commitment to promoting talent from within our organization and recognizing exceptional individuals who embody our values and culture," said President/Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kenneally, P.E., "I have every confidence that Paul Vinik's leadership will elevate our Florida branch to new heights, and I am excited to see the positive impact he will have on our team and our clients."

Greenman-Pedersen Inc. congratulates Paul Vinik on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to his continued contributions to the organization's success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)