Good Feet Holdings, LLC Appoints Doug Zarkin as Its First Chief Brand Officer

2023 Entrepreneur Franchise Game Changer CMO Award Winner and Former Chief Marketing Officer For EssilorLuxottica's Pearle Vision Brand To Join Good Feet Holdings, LLC

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Feet Holdings, LLC, a global holdings group of premium wellness brands, including The Good Feet Store and ING Source, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Zarkin as its incoming Chief Brand Officer. Doug is set to begin his new role on October 15th, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Doug's appointment comes at a time when consumer awareness on proactive measures for improving overall health and well-being is rapidly increasing. This heightened awareness presents a distinct business opportunity within the holdings group to expand its portfolio of wellness solutions that cater to consumers' evolving needs and preferences.

As Chief Brand Officer, Doug will oversee the portfolio of companies within Good Feet Holdings, which encompasses The Good Feet Store and ING Source compression socks, among others. His responsibilities will extend across the entire range of brands, strengthening the equity and footprint of each entity as leaders in the health and wellness sector. The Good Feet Store and its affiliated brands eagerly anticipate embracing this vision under Doug's esteemed leadership.

"Doug is an invaluable addition to our team, and we're confident that his unparalleled expertise as a brand storyteller will play a pivotal role in propelling the portfolio of brands under Good Feet Holdings to new heights," stated Richard Moore, President and CEO. "As our first Chief Brand Officer, Doug will undoubtedly leverage his experience and innovative thinking to enhance our vision further across our portfolio of brands. His approach, centered on a "thinking human" perspective to building brands, has led to an impressive track record across diverse industries. Doug excels as a consumer champion, brand storyteller, and influencer within executive suites and across all levels of an organization. He demonstrates exceptional skill in developing and implementing innovation, even within complex organizational structures."

"This newly created role is a fantastic opportunity to join a strong leadership team committed through our products and services to partnering with a best-in-class group of franchisees to improve people's lives in communities around the globe," said Zarkin. "At its core, Good Feet Holdings is founded on a steadfast commitment to helping people live the life they love. Embodied by our franchisees and corporate associates, the growth trajectory of this company is limitless. I'm genuinely looking forward to partnering with the board, the rest of the leadership team, our associates, and our franchisees to help unleash our true potential."

Beginning his career, Doug co-founded Grey Advertising's youth, entertainment, and lifestyle marketing division. This honed his expertise in crafting integrated marketing platforms that filled stadiums and theaters, captivating audiences and driving exceptional growth for iconic brands across sectors including fashion, beauty, CPG, sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and QSR.

In 2002, Doug joined Avon Products, Inc. as Director of Marketing, launching the successful "Mark." brand, generating $118 million in 18 months. As Vice President of Marketing, he transformed Victoria's Secret PINK into a $400 million cross-category national brand. Doug then held pivotal roles at global apparel giants Warnaco and Kellwood.

In 2012, Doug became EssilorLuxottica's Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision, driving a brand transformation of their global healthcare, premium omnichannel retail, and franchising business. He transformed the omnichannel experience, shifting brand perception from discounting to care and connection. This ignited years of improved profitability, expanded audience segments (e.g., U.S. Hispanic, Youth, Seniors), and positioned Pearle Vision atop Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise list.

Doug's achievements include "Top Marketers" recognition, multiple Effie and Clio awards, and a Harvard Business School case study on brand revival. Later this month, Doug will release his first book "Moving Your Brand Out Of The Friend Zone: A Modern Day Guide To Strengthening Your Brand's Value Equation."

The Good Feet Store celebrated the opening of its 250th location this month, a testament to its remarkable growth and expansive reach. The Good Feet Store offers premium, personally fitted arch supports at 250 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers. For additional information about The Good Feet Store and the diverse range of Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About Good Feet Holdings LLC

Good Feet Holdings is a global leader in the world of personalized comfort and wellness, offering an unmatched ecosystem of complementary health and wellness brands and products centered around The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports. With 250 retail locations across the U.S. and internationally, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers. Good Feet Holdings unites The Good Feet Store and esteemed complementary brands including ING Source (OS1st).

