Football Fans Attend Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour Presented by OKX in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Event featured an exhibition of Manchester City's trophies, appearances by the Club's legend Joleon Lescott and a free public match screening on Sunday, 8 October

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a world leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company and the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City Football Club, proudly presented the Manchester City Treble Trophy tour from October 5-8 in Abu Dhabi, UAE which saw football fans attend to catch a glimpse of football's most coveted - and rare - club trophies.

Trophies on display at the MCFC Treble Trophy Tour, Presented by OKX, in Abu Dhabi. (PRNewswire)

The event attracted football fans, influencers, media and featured an exhibition of Manchester City's trophies, appearances by the Club legend Joleon Lescott, and a free public match screening of the side's match against Arsenal on Sunday, 8 October.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We're very proud of the incredible performance Manchester City men's team turned in last season, bringing home the Treble with the OKX name on their training kits. This season, we've expanded the partnership to become Official Sleeve Partner and are cheering the team on to more victories. The Treble Trophy Tour in Abu Dhabi was an amazing way to present these trophies to fans young and old, and is a testament to our keen interest in introducing ourselves to people in the Gulf and around the world."

In June, OKX announced that it was named Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner, an expansion of the partnership, which began in March 2022.

The Treble trophies have crossed the globe over the past few months, appearing in Jakarta, India, Japan and Korea. In September, OKX presented the iconic Premier League and English Cup trophies in Hong Kong.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

OKX also offers a full suite of Web3 products and services:

crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-poweredenables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

