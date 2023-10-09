NWTN's New Energy Vehicle Rabdan One Officially Recognized with "Made in the Emirates" Mark

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide ("NWTN"), proudly announces that its first new energy vehicle ("NEV"), Rabdan One, is officially marked as "Made in the Emirates."

In August 2023, NWTN attained its own World Manufacturer Identifier ("WMI"). The WMI is a prerequisite for all original equipment manufacturers for vehicles. The first three characters of the Vehicle Identification Number ("VIN") make up the WMI. These characters reflect the manufacturer and identify the country of manufacture, and ultimately set NWTN as an automaker apart from other manufacturers.

In addition to obtaining its WMI, NWTN has also passed the inspection of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology ("MoIAT") in aid of its "Made in the Emirates" certification process. The inspection consisted of an audit of NWTN's supply chain, warehousing, production process flows, quality control and quality assurance in NWTN's assembly facility located in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi ("KEZAD"). As a result, NWTN can now label its products as "Made in the Emirates" – Rabdan One being the first new energy vehicle with this mark in the UAE.

The "Made in the Emirates" mark was launched by the MoIAT as a new quality mark for UAE-made products. The mark aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.

From October 2, 2023 to October 5, 2023, Rabdan One vehicles were featured prominently at the MoIAT's booth and proved to be one of the most popular attractions on display at the ADIPEC 2023 gathering in Abu Dhabi of global energy professionals. "Made in the Emirates" was displayed on the doors and bonnet of the vehicles, in line with the country's initiative to promote local manufacturing.

The Rabdan One is assembled in NWTN's first assembly facility located in KEZAD, and the facility was accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 - Integrated Management System. The ISO certifications represent a commitment to high standards of quality management, environmental management, and safety management. As the first UAE-based EV company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, NWTN has been demonstrating its commitment to bringing sustainable technology and high-quality products to the market by integrating efficient supply chain and solution of the world.

In July 2023, NWTN signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to enhance cooperation and contribute to the development of the automotive industry in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the MOU, NWTN has agreed to establish and construct an integrated production line, as well as to expand its factory in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in adherence to the highest international standards. The MOU also entails mutual cooperation between the parties to expedite the advancement of the modern automobile industry and transportation in Abu Dhabi, in alignment with the goals set forth in the Industrial Vision 2031. On September 28, 2023, NWTN signed an "All-weather Strategic Partnership Agreement" with Abu Dhabi Port Group, pursuant to which, Abu Dhabi Port Group has agreed to assist and collaborate with NWTN in the area of automotive production parts, complete built units, logistics on spare parts, local manufacturing of spare parts, shipments, customs clearance, financing to the upcoming project and of vehicle distribution arrangement.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green technology company with a mission to bring premium passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions to the world. Headquartered in Dubai and with its manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NWTN aims to integrate avant-garde design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems to its future mobility solutions. Its core technology includes modular pure electric platforms, battery packing and management technology, a digital on-board connectivity system, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architecture as well as autonomous driving technology.

NWTN focuses on growth and development in the entire value chain of clean energy applications in the UAE and intends to expand to the Middle East, North Africa, and other Southeast Asian and European territories.

For further information, please visit: https://www.nwtn.ae.

