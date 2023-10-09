Hyundai Bridges Generations and Cultures in New Bilingual Campaign for the Palisade SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, launched a new creative campaign for the three-row flagship 2024 SUV Palisade. The new campaign, "¿Viste?" (Did You See It?), is aimed at upwardly mobile Hispanic families striving for multigenerational validation, while highlighting the sophistication, innovation, and comfort of the Hyundai Palisade. The campaign, in both English and Spanish for bilingual audiences, includes a :30 and :15 TV commercial, digital spots, and a social media series with a rolling start beginning Sept. 30.

"Among Hispanics, familism is a core cultural value that runs deep through generations. Our new Palisade campaign intends to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the Hispanic community by embedding these values and traditions in the creative messaging," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The bilingual campaign authentically captures the essence of this dynamic through the lens of three family members seeking approval from each other, while connecting Hispanic consumers with our flagship SUV as the ideal family vehicle."

"Latino consumers seek to provide their children with a better life than they had themselves," says Alex López Negrete, CEO and president of Lopez Negrete Communications. "This often entails prioritizing security and assurance, and with the Hyundai Palisade, these qualities are readily available. Offering a perfect blend of utility, value and luxury, upwardly mobile younger generation Hispanics have the assurance that they are making a good decision that will please even their toughest critics. In this case, Papá (dad)."

The second bilingual campaign developed for Hyundai by Lopez Negrete, "¿Viste?" (Did you See it?) aims to connect Latinos to the vehicle by speaking directly to a universal, culturally sensitive dynamic, with a focus on three generations of family members seeking approval from each other as they navigate life. From the child seeking validation to the father trying to make his own father proud of his new vehicle purchase, the campaign draws on real-life experiences and cultural nuances that resonate with meaning and purpose.

The production was filmed in Los Angeles, California and brought to life under the creative direction of Fernando Osuna and Alex Garcia. Lopez Negrete and Hyundai's media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying.

