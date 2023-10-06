PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Fundraiser Invites Members to Donate Throughout the Month of October to Support Anti-Bullying and Pro-Kindness

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, kicks off National Bullying Prevention Month with its annual fall fundraiser in support of longtime partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). From October 1 – 31, members are invited to make a donation at U.S. and Puerto Rico Planet Fitness clubs* or by visiting PFGives.com, where 100 percent of funds will directly support youth-focused programming and academic scholarships for Boys & Girls Club kids with the goal of building a kinder, more accepting world for the next generation.

The fall fundraiser is an important extension of Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, the Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness among the next generation. Bullying is all too common in today's society, with 28 percent1 of students grades 6-12 experiencing bullying each year, impacting their overall mental and physical wellbeing. Studies have also shown that giving back to those in need makes your brain release "feel good" chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin2 which helps regulate your mood, gives you a sense of pleasure and creates a connection with others. As such, the fall fundraiser is the perfect time to feel good while doing good and to lift up the next generation by helping to prevent bullying.

Also available for purchase at Shop.PlanetFitness.com throughout October (and year-round) as part of the fundraiser is Planet Fitness' 'Be Kind' t-shirt, 100 percent of sale profits3 from which will also benefit BGCA. Together with the help of franchisees, team members, and members, Planet Fitness has proudly contributed over $8.4 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2016.

"With bullying being a continued concern for parents, teens and youth across the country, Planet Fitness is more committed than ever to ensuring everyone feels welcome and that they belong in our clubs and beyond," said McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications & Social Impact at Planet Fitness. "Together with our franchisees, team members and members, this fundraiser has helped fund various trainings and provided resources for BGCA professionals and youth, built mini Judgement Free Zone® fitness centers in Boys & Girls Clubs, funded youth scholarships and more. As part of our longstanding partnership with BGCA, we look forward to deepening our impact for the next generation."

"Planet Fitness is a longstanding partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement. "Planet Fitness has invested over $8.4 million dollars into programs that promote kindness, inclusions, and acceptance, and prevent bullying. The continued support from Planet Fitness allows us to further our important work to address the social, emotional, and mental health issues facing our communities."

*Excludes Hawaii

To learn more about the Judgement Free Generation and Planet Fitness' pro-kindness movement, please visit PlanetFitness.com/PF-Purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) .

1 Bullying Statistics & Risk Factors – United States, 2023, American Society for the Positive Care of Children (SPCC).

2 Why Giving Is Good for Your Health – United States, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic.

3 Representing at least 30% of the retail purchase price of each purchase. Offer valid in U.S. and Puerto Rico only. BGCA contact information: 1275 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, 404-487-5700.

