G FUEL and CD PROJEKT RED Brave the Perils of Dogtown with "Cyberpunk 2077" Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Naranjita is Available for Pre-Order in a Limited-Edition Collector's Box at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy celebrates CD PROJEKT RED's thrilling new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, with an energy drink collaboration based on a popular consumable item from the game: Naranjita Classic! G FUEL Naranjita is now available for pre-order in a Collector's Box and standalone 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL Naranjita, inspired by (PRNewswire)

Named after the stamina-boosting Naranjita beverage in Cyberpunk 2077, G FUEL's real-world take on the power-up mixes Pineapple and Banana for a tropical combination that will help make gamers feel like they can take on all the thrills that await in Phantom Liberty, which takes players to Dogtown – one of the most dangerous districts of Night City. There, they will become embroiled in spycraft and espionage as they join secret agent Solomon Reed in a perilous mission to save the NUS President.

Fortunately, fans who get their hands on the G FUEL Naranjita Collector's Box will have energy and focus on their side. Each full-art Collector's Box includes a 40-serving Energy Formula Tub as well as an exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 Stainless-Steel Shaker Cup – perfect for those moments when you need to mix things up in Dogtown. G FUEL Naranjita is also available as a standalone 40-serving Tub.

Naranjita is G FUEL's second Cyberpunk collaboration, following up on G FUEL Immuno-Fluid inspired by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix. Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, Naranjita is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"From the original pen-and-paper tabletop RPGs to the all-new Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk has fueled gamers' imaginations for decades," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're thrilled to continue fueling Cyberpunk 2077 fans in a whole new way as they explore the game's next chapter with G FUEL Naranjita."

Grab your thermal katana and prepare to unravel the mysteries Dogtown has to offer with G FUEL Naranjita, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com! And be sure to experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – out now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for PCs and video game consoles. The studio's flagship titles include the futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, and The Witcher series of games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Other games developed by the studio include Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Together with GOG.COM , a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL