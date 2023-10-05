HemoSonics Wins Medical Device Network Excellence Award in Two Categories

HemoSonics wins in product launch and business expansion categories as more hospitals adopt its Quantra® Hemostasis System for acute bleeding management

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoSonics , a medical device company delivering individualized diagnostic solutions for acute care bleeding and the management of coagulation, announced today that the company has won in both the Product Launch and Business Expansion categories in the 2023 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards. HemoSonics' Quantra Hemostasis System provides comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care in less than 15 minutes. Clinicians don't need to wait on test results during a serious life-threatening bleeding event, and, as a result, patients receive optimized interventions as quickly as possible and only when needed.

The Medical Device Network Excellence Awards is an independent recognition program powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData . Researchers and journalists, along with artificial Intelligence, analyze over one billion datasets during the year, then recognize, endorse, and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in 200+ countries. During the evaluation period, HemoSonics secured 510(k) clearance for the QStat® Cartridge from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing its Quantra Hemostasis System to be used in laboratory and point-of-care settings for trauma and liver transplantation procedures. HemoSonics also received an innovative technology contract award from Vizient, opening the door for the System to be adopted by hospitals and academic medical centers across the United States.

"These awards validate the hard work and dedication of the HemoSonics team and our healthcare partners to advance technology that improves patient care and outcomes," said Bob Roda, President and CEO of HemoSonics. "At the same time, we are just getting started. We will continue to innovate and bring to the healthcare marketplace, new technology solutions to support our clinical partners and hospitals transform patient care, preserve blood, and reduce healthcare resource utilization."

The Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus® and QStat Cartridges. Quantra is FDA-cleared for use in point-of-care settings, such as operating rooms, intensive care units, and in hospital laboratories, and requires minimal resources to maintain, operate, and to interpret. HemoSonics' medical device technology is proven to help patients and hospitals: a 2023 Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery study showed the Quantra Hemostasis System reduced blood component transfusions between 10% and >90%. This led to a 41% decrease in the cost of blood products - a major expense for hospitals. It is also recognized that with improved outcomes supported by reduced exposure to risky blood component therapy, additional cost and efficiency benefits are realized.

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve upon existing strategies for bleeding management, and support better patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The Quantra System's easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient, point-of-care bleeding management. Based in Durham, NC, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics.com to learn more.

