GDS Wealth Management has Moved!

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a Flower Mound-based financial planning firm, is proud to announce that they have officially moved to their new location at 2910 Lakeside Village Boulevard.

This new facility, conveniently located in Flower Mound's bustling Lakeside Village, is in the heart of the DFW metroplex. Featuring numerous restaurants, shops, and high rises, Lakeside Village is a luxurious and quickly developing area that offers something for everyone. GDS founder and president, Glen Smith, selected this location to provide a convenient and carefully cultivated experience for GDS clients.

GDS is also deeply committed to remaining actively involved in their local community. For many years, the GDS team has sponsored local schools and organizations. Their new location allows them to continue to foster this commitment to the DFW community.

Since the company was founded, GDS has made it a priority to place service first in all aspects of their business. With personalized financial plans and a devoted commitment to client service, GDS emphasizes that their top priority is meeting the needs of their clients. This new building is the perfect location for serving clients. It features multiple client meeting spaces that are designed with clients in mind. These spaces offer state-of-the-art tools, allowing GDS team members to meet client needs more effectively.

The move has also afforded the company with the opportunity for continued growth. In 2004, Smith started his own office, and GDS was founded a few short years later. Since then, GDS Wealth Management has grown at exponential rates and now serves clients nationwide. In both 2022 and 2023, the GDS team has been selected as the top financial advising company in the Best of Denton County Awards.1 As these continued accolades contribute to an ever-growing clientele, ensuring that there was adequate space for the GDS team to provide their services was a top priority of Smith's.

The new Lakeside Village location certainly offers GDS ample room to expand. Smith notes that there is room for 72 teammates in the new office. With two stories and dozens of beautifully designed workspaces, these spots are sure to quickly fill as the company grows.

Throughout the move, the entire GDS team has remained committed to providing the high-quality service that they are known for. For more information about their team, reach out to GDS at (469)212-8072 or gds@gdswealth.com. All contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain unchanged.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the SEC. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: adviserinfo.sec.gov. Information provided is general in nature and does not constitute personalized investment advice.

1 The Best in Denton ranking was developed by the Murray Media Group and is based on nominations and votes from Denton residents. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Winners were announced on August 30th, 2023.

