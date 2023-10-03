New Data from MasterBrand Cabinets Reveals Kitchen Trends Influencing Designers in 2024

Major trends include shift toward earthy boldness, continued dominance of white and popularity of MasterBrand's 2024 Finish of the Year Foxhall Green

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure-first, subtle luxury and sophistication are trending across fashion, art and pop culture, and the home is no exception. MasterBrand Cabinets today released new data from a survey of more than 1,200 interior design industry experts giving an in-depth look at the emerging influences that will drive kitchen design in the coming year, including the announcement of its 2024 Finish of the Year, Foxhall Green.

Courtesy of MasterBrand Cabinets (PRNewswire)

"Today, individuals are seeking solace within walls of their homes and adopting features that promote comfort and flexibility," said Stephanie Pierce, director of design and trends at MasterBrand Cabinets. "More than any other room in the home, the kitchen has become a space that brings people together and a sanctuary where time slows down."

The recent survey findings of kitchen designers and dealers uncover what's next in kitchen design, the materials designers are gravitating toward and the ways spaces are transforming around us in 2024, including:

Slower-Paced Living

Today, people are looking to preserve some of the slower pace of living learned during the pandemic, and ongoing self-care is now viewed as essential for mental preservation and peace. Forty-five percent of those surveyed are spending more time than ever in their kitchens, which is taking center stage as a hub of relaxation and connection and driving the design decisions we're making.

Simple Yet Versatile Colors and Finishes

Light tone wood finishes, whites and off-whites are on the rise, including bleached-out natural woods and white oak with a light or natural tone. According to Houzz, 40% of renovated kitchens feature white cabinets and 46% of homeowners are also opting for color mixing in the kitchen. Most often, they are choosing a contrasting island cabinet color with the most popular choices being blue, gray, black and warm brown tones.

Also on the rise is a suite of greens that are becoming steadfast cabinet standbys in designers' toolboxes. This trend has earned Foxhall Green, a grayed forest green, the title of MasterBrand Cabinets' 2024 Finish of the Year. Foxhall Green pairs seamlessly with a wide range of other colors and stains to create a palette that's perfectly in line with current home trends and marries nicely to the resurgence of stained wood tones. The versatility of the color means it can be a classic choice when paired with gold hardware or create a moody ambiance when paired with black.

Raw, Organic and Warm

Emerging color trends also include a notable rise of boldly soft colors and raw, organic and warm shades. A transition from vivid reds to warmer, orange-based reds brings an earthy boldness to interior spaces. Hues of warm orange-reds are showing up on walls, furnishings and décor, adding depth and character to interiors and providing a visual focal point that effortlessly draws the eye in and sparks interest without taking away from a neutral, earthy space.

Top Kitchen Styles and Emerging Influences

Transitional, soft modern and modern traditional are the top three trending kitchen styles, with homeowners and designers blending design elements to balance aesthetics, functionality and personal flair in kitchens. The result is both modernity and timeless elegance, including curved edges and arches becoming increasingly popular in home design.

Simplifying for Functionality and Universal Storage

Eighty-three percent of designers surveyed noted kitchen islands have replaced traditional dining tables. Multifunctional islands with optimal storage allow for a clutter-free and well-organized space to be used as a gathering place, workstation and serving area.

With the rise of open shelving, there is also a need to offset the reduction in kitchen storage space, leading to an increase in the use of working butler's pantries and large walk-in pantries as space allows.

For more information or to find a dealer near you, visit www.masterbrand.com/dealerlocator.

MasterBrand Cabinets: The power of the portfolio

As the largest cabinet manufacturer in North America, MasterBrand Cabinets offers designers a powerful portfolio of more than 15 nationally distributed cabinetry brands, including Aristokraft, Decorá, Diamond, Schrock, Kemper, Homecrest, KitchenCraft, Omega, Mantra, Mid Continent, Ultracraft and Starmark. With options ranging from standard to custom, designers can rely on MasterBrand to offer high-quality cabinetry solutions for kitchens, baths and areas throughout the home.

Methodological Notes:

The MasterBrand 2023 Kitchen Trend Survey was conducted by MasterBrand Research among a representative base of dealer customers and designers selling MasterBrand brand lines across all regions in the U.S. and provinces in Canada, between Q4 of 2022 to Q1 of 2023. The survey was conducted online with an email invitation sent to this audience for a total of 1,224 respondents. The results are quantitative and representative of the dealer customer and designer community for insights into the latest trends based on users' recent kitchen cabinet project activity.

Press Contact:

MasterBrandPR@clynch.com

Courtesy of MasterBrand Cabinets (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of MasterBrand Cabinets (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterBrand Cabinets