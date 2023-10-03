Largest International Assembly on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Raises Curtain on 20th Biennial Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts

-- On-site registration for the 20th International Workshop on CLL (XX iwCLL) begins October 6 --

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 6, the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) will commence its 20th biennial meeting (XX iwCLL) at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is the world's leading member-driven organization dedicated to the field of CLL and related lymphoproliferative disorders, bringing together leaders from scientific research, clinical medicine, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia hosts its 20th biennial meeting in Boston on Oct. 6-9, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"For more than 40 years, iwCLL has embraced the spirit of international discovery and partnership to help advance care for patients living with CLL, the most common form of leukemia in adults," said 2023 iwCLL chair Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. "Recent data from both the laboratory and clinic have reignited the CLL community's enthusiasm and dedication toward finding a cure. At our 20th biennial meeting, the 2023 assembly will present the most up-to-date research about the pathobiology and treatment of CLL, gather peer input, share ideas, and forge new cross-discipline collaborations aimed at lengthening and strengthening the lives of everyone affected by this disease."

More than 215 abstracts were accepted for inclusion at the 2023 workshop. The 4-day event will begin on Friday with a Young Investigator Meeting, applicable for individuals early in their hematology careers. Beginning Saturday, the General Session will span different aspects of diagnosis, treatment, and management of patients with CLL, including:

Preclinical and translational research on the genomics, proteomics, and metabolism of CLL

Discussions on the role of the microenvironment in CLL pathogenesis

Roundtables on how to define success in the treatment of CLL, including perspectives from physicians, patients, epidemiologists, and others

Investigations into the mechanisms of resistance to therapy

Presentations on therapies in development and future therapies, including BTK degraders, cellular therapies, and bispecific antibodies

Global perspectives on CLL management, including the war in Ukraine's effect on patient care

For more information on registration or to view the full list of abstract titles, visit www.iwCLL2023.org.

About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, also called CLL, is a blood and bone marrow disease that usually progresses relatively slowly. CLL is the most common type of leukemia in adults. The average age at the time of diagnosis is approximately 70 years, and it is rarely seen in people under age 40. CLL accounts for approximately one-quarter of new cases of leukemia. The average person's lifetime risk of getting CLL is ~1 in 175. The risk is slightly higher in men than in women.

About the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, or iwCLL, is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of CLL and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts – from laboratory-based research to the clinic – in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The meeting is intended to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders.

