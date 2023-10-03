Fastweb Introduces the 2023-24 Student Contributor Team

WESTON, Ma., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, introduces their 12th annual Student Contributor Team.

Each year, Fastweb offers students the opportunity to be a part of the Student Contributor Team. The team, which includes high school and college student writers, will share their voices, experiences, and student advice through articles on the Fastweb platform. Student members with listed career interests, such as creative writing, journalism, news media, publishing, and related fields, are notified when applications open and writers are selected from the applicants. Students apply in July of each year to be a part of the series, which runs from September to June.

"Through the Student Contributor Team, our writers share their student focused experiences on relevant topics such as the college application process, admissions, and scholarships," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "We support this program annually to showcase diverse and inspiring student writers." Here is the year's talented Student Contributor team:

For 2023-24, Fastweb welcomes back talented contributor:

Piper Megella: University of Chicago, Freshman

Additionally, Fastweb welcomes new contributors:

Jessica Ramirez: Carl Sandburg High School, Senior

Piper McGuffey: Great Crossing High School, Senior

Zhane Loiseau: Deerfield Beach High School, Senior

Adarsh Vinodh: Dallas School for the Talented and Gifted, Junior

Read all their current articles on Fastweb.

Fastweb is in its 28th year providing access to scholarship and internship opportunities to college bound and existing college students. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com.

