Dematic's Enterprise Asset Management Software Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Dematic Sprocket helps turn maintenance departments into profit centers

ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic announces its first product to be hosted on the Google Cloud Platform and sold on Google Cloud Marketplace, Dematic Sprocket Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software.

This software streamlines and automates processes to assist in maintenance management, improve workflow within maintenance departments, and minimize costs to perform maintenance.

With more than 500 implementations, over 35,000 daily users, and a 98% customer retention rate, Dematic Sprocket continues to enhance EAM processes for leading companies around the globe.

"Dematic Sprocket offer specific benefits for a wide variety of applications and can bring immediate and lasting value to most any operation," says Bashir Shama, senior director of global software commercial acceleration at Dematic. "As an enterprise asset management, cloud-enabled solution, it is poised to appeal to many of Google Cloud Marketplace seller groups. Plus, Dematic sellers and Google Cloud Marketplace sellers have expert knowledge of Dematic Sprocket, and they are aligned and equipped to meet any customer need."

"We are pleased to welcome Dematic Sprocket to our growing partner ecosystem," says Dai Vu, managing director, cloud marketplace & ISV GTM programs, Google Cloud. "With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, the company is empowering our joint customers along their digital transformation journeys."

Since 2003, Dematic Sprocket has provided the insight and data needed for customers to cost-effectively install, operate, maintain, and retire their assets for current and future operations. By serving customers on Google Cloud Marketplace, Dematic Sprocket builds on its proven success across diverse industries.

Dematic Sprocket is ready-made for cloud hosting and inclusion into the Google Cloud Platform. It delivers a robust, yet flexible solution that can be customized to meet the asset management needs of almost any maintenance organization. In addition to a suite of features related to the management of corrective and preventive maintenance, Dematic Sprocket offers features to aid with inventory management and replenishment, as well as a built-in reporting module that provides standardized and custom reports.

Dematic and Google Cloud formed a partnership in 2022 to transform the supply chain industry through accelerated cloud innovation. Dematic will bolster supply chain resiliency and deliver go-to-market solutions by combining its supply chain expertise with Google Cloud's expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve successful customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

