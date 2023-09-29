We're Hiring Wednesday
Avantor® to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on Friday, October 27, 2023

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 27, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)
To hear a live audio webcast of the earnings call, visit Events & Presentations on the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact
Christina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
805-617-5297
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact
Emily Collins
Vice President, External Communications
332-239-3910
Emily.Collins@avantorsciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-host-third-quarter-2023-earnings-call-on-friday-october-27-2023-301942274.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News