S&P Global Senior Executives Featured on 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists for Advancing Gender Diversity in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today announced that five senior executives have been recognized on the 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists. Two of S&P Global's Executive Committee members, Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, and Dimitra Manis, Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer have been honored.

The 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists, presented by INvolve and supported by YouTube, showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized for championing women in business," said Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings. "Our own research shows how much more there is to be done and as Executive Sponsor for our Women's Initiative for Networking and Success resource group I have the privilege of collaborating with an active network of women who are all doing their part to drive change."

"It's an honor to receive this recognition alongside my colleagues. This is really a testament to S&P Global's purpose to Accelerate Progress," said Dimitra Manis, Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer of S&P Global. "By putting our people first, we strive to create an environment of equity and inclusion – where all people have a deep sense of belonging and feel empowered to make meaningful contributions."

S&P Global colleagues on the 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists include:

Heroes Executives Role Model List:

Martina Cheung, President, S&P Global Ratings

Dimitra Manis, Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer

Heroes Advocates Role Model List:

Abhishek Tomar, Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Andrew Eisen, Senior Vice President, Head of Software Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Heroes Future Leaders Role Model List:

Tasnika Goorhoo, Sr Specialist, Technical Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

In 2022, four S&P Global leaders were featured on Heroes Women Role Model Lists. Learn more about S&P Global's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion on the company website.

