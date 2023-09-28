PDQ Airspares Forms Consignment Agreement with GMF AeroAsia

Agreement further strengthens presence and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today a new consignment agreement between FDH Aero brand PDQ Airspares and Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, one of the largest aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul companies serving the Asia-Pacific region.

A commemoration signing ceremony took place during Aviation Week's annual MRO Asia-Pacific conference in Singapore on Thursday, Sept. 28. Representatives from both PDQ Airspares, an FDH company, and GMF AeroAsia participated in the ceremony.

"Today's announcement highlights the continuing investments we're making to simplify the supply chain for our aerospace and defense customers," PDQ Airspares Managing Director Paul Rice said. "Together with GMF, the partnership provides a platform to support our continued growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region, which has the largest aviation market growth potential in the world. It's a win-win."

The new deal solidifies PDQ Airspares as a premier provider of maintenance and repair consumables to GMF. Under the consignment agreement, PDQ places an agreed amount of inventory in GMF's warehouse and allows them to consume directly from the stock. Consignment customers then purchase the inventory only after they have consumed it. Consignment benefits include reduced freight costs, reduced costs associated with paying multiple suppliers, and the peace of mind of having stock on hand at all times.

"This agreement is a prime example of our commitment to the growth and success of our partners," Rice added. "We've found the consignment model provides real benefits to our customers' business, and we believe it will help ensure GMF continues to be a leading service provider to airlines operating across Asia-Pacific."

With a focus on white-glove customer experience and partnership agreements with the industry's trusted component brands, FDH Aero has become a leading supply chain solutions partner. The company delivers a full range of hardware, electrical, chemical and consumable products and value-add services to the world's aerospace and defense customers.

Based in Tangerang, Indonesia, GMF AeroAsia employs more than 4,000 people in offices around the world and continues to increase its presence as a key player in the global aviation industry ecosystem.

PDQ Airspares is a top-tier distributor of aerospace consumables and provider of supply chain management services to the airline and MRO industry. With more than 30 years' experience, PDQ understands and effectively targets the individual demands of each customer's operational requirements with solutions that generate savings in both time and money.

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

