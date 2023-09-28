NJI Welcomes Allison Hoffman Cousens as Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing

Expanding agency capabilities include new content development division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJI, a global creative agency that solves complex public affairs challenges, announced today the appointment of Allison Hoffman Cousens as Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing. She joins NJI after nearly a decade of guiding Meta's global public policy efforts in Menlo Park and London. She previously served as a product manager for Intuit.

NJI logo (PRNewsfoto/NJI Media LLC) (PRNewswire)

Sustained, record-breaking growth has enabled us to further deepen NJI's capabilities and resources for our clients. We are pleased to welcome veteran reporter and writer Amy Burroughs as Senior Director of Content Strategy to lead NJI's new Content Strategy division to directly support the diverse content needs of clients, including script development, campaign and brand strategy, advertising and website copy, editing, original reporting, and so much more.

"NJI's creative potential is directly tied to our ability to foster outrageous, boundary-breaking ideas within our teams," remarked NJI's President Lara Kline. "Each new team member is chosen for how they will challenge our existing perspectives. We hone our work through research, data, and experience—but it is sustained intellectual curiosity that sets it apart."

Julia Ames joins NJI as a Creative Director after leading HumanKind Studio for 15 years and concurrently continues to serve as an adjunct professor for the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at The George Washington University and The University of the District of Columbia.

NJI is also privileged to have four additional talented professionals join us in recent months. This includes Beth Reiser, Project Director; Dale Peart, Senior Designer; Cortney Legg, Account Director; and Hank Farr, Video Producer.

Investing in current team members is equally important and NJI is pleased to recognize the following promotions: Daniel Kemether to Managing Director, Bill Risen to Multimedia Director; Vincent Levin to Account Director; Sydney Novack to Director; and Kate Phillips to Senior Project Manager.

About NJI

NJI is a global creative agency that solves complex public affairs challenges with fully orchestrated, elegantly crafted content. Founded in 2007, our clients seek to educate and inform policymakers and policy influencers, stakeholders, and constituents. We specialize in distilling complexity and making the creative process effortless for our clients with the highest level of client service. NJI has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Singapore.

